Crash, Rocks Road (SH6), Britannia Heights, Nelson - Tasman

Emergency services are responding to a single-car crash on Rocks Road, Britannia Heights.

The crash was reported to Police just before 1.30pm.

The sole-occupant has moderate injuries.

The car, which has rolled, collided with a street light causing it to come down across the road.

Cordons are in place where SH6 intersects with Richardson Street and Bisley Avenue.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

