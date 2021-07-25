Crash, Rocks Road (SH6), Britannia Heights, Nelson - Tasman
Sunday, 25 July 2021, 2:21 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a single-car crash
on Rocks Road, Britannia Heights.
The crash was
reported to Police just before 1.30pm.
The
sole-occupant has moderate injuries.
The car, which
has rolled, collided with a street light causing it to come
down across the road.
Cordons are in place where SH6
intersects with Richardson Street and Bisley
Avenue.
Motorists are asked to avoid the
area.
