Covid-19 Wastewater Testing
· It was a relief to hear the latest wastewater and swab testing results for New Plymouth have come back negative.
· But we’re not out of the woods yet and we’ll continue to keep a close eye on the situation as further test results are expected in the coming days.
· We need to continue to stay vigilant, stick to the rules and look out for each other.
· I’d urge Taranaki people who have recently returned from Australia or anyone who has symptoms, to get tested.
· There are testing locations in place right around our Mounga and these can be found here: https://www.tdhb.org.nz/covid19/public.shtml
- In
the meantime, let’s all continue to follow these health
tips:
- Scan, scan, scan wherever you go.
- Stay home if you’re sick and get advice on testing.
- Wash and dry your hands.
- Cough and sneeze into your elbows.
- And wear a mask on public transport.
· Anyone with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 should call Healthline 0800 358 5453 for advice on getting a test or check out https://covid19.govt.nz/
Managing COVID-19 risk and vaccination
- There's an element of risk and we have to get used to owning that.
- The way we manage the risk is people sticking to the rules/processes, and it would appear people are doing that.
- In the meantime everyone should roll up their sleeve for the COVID-19 vaccination.
- Let’s vac to the max!
- We all want the vaccination rolled out faster but we understand we are sitting in a queue, a small country at the bottom of the Pacific.
Messages attributed to Deputy Mayor of New Plymouth District Richard Jordan.