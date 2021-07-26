Covid-19 Wastewater Testing

· It was a relief to hear the latest wastewater and swab testing results for New Plymouth have come back negative.

· But we’re not out of the woods yet and we’ll continue to keep a close eye on the situation as further test results are expected in the coming days.

· We need to continue to stay vigilant, stick to the rules and look out for each other.

· I’d urge Taranaki people who have recently returned from Australia or anyone who has symptoms, to get tested.

· There are testing locations in place right around our Mounga and these can be found here: https://www.tdhb.org.nz/covid19/public.shtml

In the meantime, let’s all continue to follow these health tips: Scan, scan, scan wherever you go. Stay home if you’re sick and get advice on testing. Wash and dry your hands. Cough and sneeze into your elbows. And wear a mask on public transport.



· Anyone with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 should call Healthline 0800 358 5453 for advice on getting a test or check out https://covid19.govt.nz/

Managing COVID-19 risk and vaccination

There's an element of risk and we have to get used to owning that.

The way we manage the risk is people sticking to the rules/processes, and it would appear people are doing that.

In the meantime everyone should roll up their sleeve for the COVID-19 vaccination.

Let’s vac to the max!

We all want the vaccination rolled out faster but we understand we are sitting in a queue, a small country at the bottom of the Pacific.

Messages attributed to Deputy Mayor of New Plymouth District Richard Jordan.

