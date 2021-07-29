Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Mourns Sudden Loss Of Friend And Colleague

Thursday, 29 July 2021, 3:49 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamilton City Council staff and elected members are devastated by the sudden death of city planning manager, Luke O’Dwyer.

Mr O’Dwyer died at his home in Hamilton last night following an unexpected medical event. He leaves behind his wife Kylie and two young children, as well as extended family and many friends.

Chief executive Richard Briggs said he had advised all Council staff at a pre-planned team meeting this morning.

“Announcing Luke’s passing was one of the hardest things I have ever had to do. Losing someone so young and so unexpectedly is hard to fathom and this will take some time to process. Luke was a hugely respected and very well-liked member of the HCC family and his passing leaves a massive, massive gap,” Briggs said.

O’Dwyer had worked at Hamilton City Council for nine years, joining the city from senior planning roles in both the public and private sector in New Zealand, Australia and the United Kingdom.

His current role saw him responsible for managing Hamilton’s urban growth through the city’s district plan and other planning tools. He advised the city’s urban design and heritage panels and also played an important role regionally and nationally.

He had a key role in the multi-agency FutureProof partnership which helps plan for the wider Waikato region and was an advisor on urban issues at a national level. He was also an honorary lecturer in urban and regional planning at Waikato University.

“Everyone across the region and nationally would agree Luke was the go-to guy for the region when it came to planning matters,” Briggs said.

“He had an outstanding depth of knowledge and took a very strategic and long-term focus. He truly wanted the very best for our city. It is hard to exaggerate what a loss this is for Hamilton and the wider region,” Briggs said.

Mayor Paula Southgate said councillors were shattered by the news.

“We are all incredibly sad and our love goes out to his family and colleagues. Luke was the most lovely, helpful man, who had a real knack of explaining complex issues in an easy way. He had the most wonderful warm smile and easy going way of dealing with all people.

“His passing is a huge loss to the city, his work has shaped much of the important work to build a strong future for Hamilton. We will always remember that.”

Council has postponed today’s formal Strategic Growth Committee meeting where O’Dwyer was due to present a number of reports and recommendations. Briggs said Council’s immediate focus was on supporting Luke’s family and his colleagues.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Supermarket Scam, And On Tunisia’s Scrapping Of Democracy

Are we paying too much for our groceries? Hmm. Is the Pope a Catholic? Given that the two Australian supermarket chains that dominate our grocery industry routinely rack up profits in the order of $22 billion annually, that’s a no-brainer. Yet as with New Zealand’s other socio-economic problems created by our 1980s reforms, the practical solutions seem pretty thin on the ground... More>>

 


Government: Welcomes Draft Report On The Retail Grocery Sector

The Commerce Commission’s draft report into the retail grocery sector is being welcomed by Government as a major milestone. “I asked the Commerce Commission to look at whether this sector is as competitive as it could be and today it has released its draft report for consultation,” Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister, David Clark said... More>>

ALSO:

Child Poverty Action Group: Poverty Burden For Children Increased Due To Government Neglect - New Report

Poverty, inequity, homelessness and food insecurity are among the burdens which increased for tamariki Māori and other children in the first year of Covid-19 - partially due to Government neglect... More>>

Government: Cabinet Accepts Turkish Authorities’ Request For The Managed Return Of Three NZ Citizens

Cabinet has agreed to the managed return of a New Zealand citizen and her two young children from Turkey, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. The three have been in immigration detention in Turkey since crossing the border from Syria earlier this year... More>>

ALSO:


NZUS Council: Welcomes Nomination Of Senator Tom Udall As US Ambassador To NZ

The NZUS Council welcomes the nomination of Senator Tom Udall to the role of US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small said... More>>

BusinessNZ: Visa Extensions Welcomed
BusinessNZ has welcomed the extension of some critical skill visa durations and changes to immigration systems to speed processing. Chief Executive Kirk Hope says move acknowledges advocacy by the hospitality sector, the BusinessNZ Network and others, and comes not a moment too soon.... More>>



Social Development: Government Initiatives Contribute To Fall In Benefit Numbers

Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni has welcomed the release of the June quarter Benefit Statistics which show a continuing fall in the number of people receiving a Main Benefit... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 