SH2, Lower Hutt - Northbound Lane Blocked - Wellington

The northbound lane of State Highway 2 in Lower Hutt is blocked between

Horokiwi Road and Western Hutt Road, following reports of a broken down

vehicle.

Police were notified just before 5pm that a bus had broken down and was

causing significant delays.

Traffic management is being put in place and motorists are asked to take

alternative routes where possible.

