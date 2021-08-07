Disorder Event, Ōtāhuhu
Attributable to Detective Inspector Chris Barry, Counties Manukau Police:
Police and ambulance were called to a
disorder event at Fort Richard Road,
Ōtāhuhu, just before 1:30pm today.
On arrival Police located two injured males in a vehicle.
They were both transported
to Auckland Hospital by ambulance – one in a
serious condition and one in a minor condition.
The man in a serious condition is undergoing surgery this afternoon.
Two further males presented themselves at
Middlemore Hospital and are being
treated for injuries which Police believe eventuated from the same incident.
No arrests have been made as yet however a
large number of Police are in the
Fort Richard Road and Sturges Park area speaking to people and conducting
inquiries into the incident.
Police
would like to reassure the community that this appears to be
an
isolated incident.
There is nothing to suggest
this is connected to recent gang tensions in
the
area.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has
any information which may assist,
is asked to contact Police by calling 105 and quoting event number
P047459560.