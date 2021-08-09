Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Speed Review - State Highway 8 Through Tekapo

Monday, 9 August 2021, 1:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

New speed limits have been proposed for SH8 through Tekapo by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

The new limits follow a public engagement process where Waka Kotahi talked to iwi, the community, the council, local police, AA and local businesses about speed limits and ways to make the main road through the town safer.

“We want to prevent people being killed or seriously injured in crashes,” says Waka Kotahi Director of Regional Relationships, James Caygill.

“No matter what causes a crash, speed is always a factor in the severity of crash outcomes. No crash resulting in death or serious injury is acceptable, so it’s important we take every opportunity to address the risk,” he says.

In the ten-year period between 2011 and 2020, there were 41 crashes on SH8 in Tekapo. Five people were seriously injured as a result, and four people incurred minor injuries.

During earlier engagement, concerns were raised about the current speeds feeling too high to be safe in this expanding and frequently busy township, he says.

“We have also listened to ideas for other improvements that would make this township safer for everyone – residents, visitors and all road users – and these recommendations are included in this proposal also.

“Now it is time to hear back from people formally and ensure we are on the right track.”

Drop-in and see us

If you would like to speak to someone from our team in person about the safety improvements proposed, please come along to the:

  • Tekapo Community Hall, 8 Aorangi Crescent, on Monday, 30 August from 3.30 pm to 6 pm.

SH8 Tekapo proposed speed changes

The main changes being proposing for Tekapo are to drop the speed limit through the central township area to 50km/h and to add an 80km/h zone to the west of the Tekapo township: NEW

SPEED LIMIT (KM/H)

SiteExistingProposed
From 152m southeast of Lilybank Road to 31m east of Greig Street80 km/hNo change 80km/h
From 31m east of Greig Street to 170m west of Lakeside Drive60 km/h50 km/h
From 170m west of Lakeside Drive, to 84m west of Tekapo Powerhouse Road100 km/h80 km/h

Other safety improvements being proposed for Tekapo at the same time are:

  • A new right turn bay into Lakeside Drive.
  • Extend the existing right turn bay into Rapuwai Lane.
  • A new pedestrian refuge (central crossing island) opposite Tekapo Adventures.
  • A new right turn bay into the Challenge Service Station.
  • Extend the existing right turn bay into Domain Road.
  • A new pedestrian refuge (central crossing island) and kerb buildout on the south side of the road opposite the school bus stop near Greig Street.
  • A new pedestrian refuge (central crossing island) and kerb buildouts on both sides of the road opposite the look out and parking area (midway between Pioneer Drive and Hamilton Drive).
  • A new right turn bay into Hamilton Drive.
  • As part of these improvements we will also be adding three new streetlights to complement the pedestrian refuges and upgrading five streetlights. All lighting will be designed to operate in accordance with the Dark Sky criteria for Tekapo.

Have your say

Feedback is due by Friday, 10 September, 2021.

You can either:

Complete our feedback form either online at www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/sh8-tekapo or

• use the paper form and mail in or

• email it to sh8tekapo@nzta.govt.nz

