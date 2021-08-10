Stratford District Council Confirms Initial Proposal For Representation Review

Stratford District Council is reviewing how it represents its communities for the next two elections.

At this afternoon’s Ordinary meeting, Council discussed the different options available for representation and decided on their initial proposal which will go out for consultation next week.

Every three years elections are held for councils with the next election taking place in 2022. District Mayor Neil Volzke says, “To make sure we have fair and effective representation at these elections, councils are required by the Local Electoral Act 2001 to review their representation arrangements at least once every six years.”

“We’re looking at our representation arrangements now because in May 2021 Council voted unanimously to establish a Māori Ward. As part of this decision we’re required to carry out a broader representation review that includes ward boundaries and the number of people elected onto council,” says Mayor Volzke.

Council’s initial proposal voted on today included that:

· there be 11 Councillors plus the Mayor;

· Councillors be elected by 3 wards (Urban, Rural and Māori Ward);

· the number of councillors for each ward be:

o Rural Ward (4)

o Urban Ward (6)

o Māori Ward (1)

· the boundary of the urban ward be amended to include additional residential properties that associate more closely with the urban ward than the rural ward. This includes an area of Pembroke Road to the west and Mercade Estate at the east end of Pembroke Road.

· no community boards are established.

A full outline of this proposal will be available for the community to make a submission on from Wednesday 18 August 2021. Submissions will close on 19 September 2021.

More details on what we’re proposing and how you can make a submission will be shared on our website stratford.govt.nz, made available at Council offices at 63 Miranda Street and printed in the Stratford Press on 18 August 2021.

