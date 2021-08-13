Public Forum Promises A New Take On Economy

Surprising metrics and relatable insights have formed a theme for Whanganui & Partners’ Public Forums and the economic development agency is ready to deliver another event to help our community understand what is driving the local economy.

Economist Cameron Bagrie, who describes his approach to economics as “non-ideological and pragmatic,” will be guest speaker at the Public Forum on August 31.

Bagrie has been an economist for 20 years, with more than 11 years as Chief Economist at ANZ. He has also been an economist at the National Bank, Treasury and Statistics New Zealand.

“It’s been an interesting time for the country as a whole and Whanganui has been a place worth watching as the economy has undergone COVID-19 stressors, but also thrived on numerous levels,” Bagrie said. “Local business people will have a good understanding of their personal positions, but context around the economy as a whole is essential for a realistic perspective.”

Areas such as Whanganui have done extraordinarily well, according to Bagrie. Although success is not without challenges as the region and economy was now battling issues such as sourcing labour, he said.

Chief Executive of Whanganui & Partners, Hannah Middleton, said the agency was compelled to provide the public with a broad range of views and facts, along with important discussion around the work being carried out by the agency.

“Whanganui & Partners’ work is varied and involves projects to boost the economy regularly along with long-term goals to carry on the prosperity generated, in a sustainable way,” Middleton said.

“We’re very proud of the mahi we do and the results of that work but we value the importance of accountability and we consider these forums to be an essential engagement with the public.”

Middleton invited people interested in the agency’s work to submit questions for Whanganui & Partners, either in advance of the forum or on the evening.

“Transparency is necessary and we need to challenge ourselves always. We are of the view that we need to be confident and collaborative in our approach, this means there is always room for feedback and improvement.”

Middleton said this forum would give insight into The Backhouse; a joint project with UCOL housed on the corner of Drews Ave and Taupō Quay, and Innovate; the Dragon’s Den style competition the agency is delivering. Innovate Whanganui 2021’s awards night will be held a few days after the Forum, on September 2.

“Cameron (Bagrie) will have fascinating insights into the broader economy while the Whanganui & Partners team is enthusiastic about sharing some specifics around projects specific to us.”

Infometrics economist Brad Olsen delivered an impressive appraisal of Whanganui’s economic performance at Whanganui & Partners’ forum in November, while local business people formed a panel to discuss the impact, and recovery, on the ground at March’s event.

“We know that Cameron will continue this tradition of providing facts and observations which actually resonate with the public, and give them a sense of confidence and aspiration,” Middleton said.

“We’re really thrilled with the variety we’ve been able to deliver at our Public Forums. Brad was a hugely popular speaker, who bolstered the strong confidence we have locally, and we followed with a group talented local business leaders at our March Forum, which gave us a huge sense of pride and confidence in Whanganui.”

Middleton said the agency had chosen Bagrie for this event to provide another perspective. “Bagrie Economics specialises in independent analysis of the New Zealand economy and economic issues. Cameron’s approach is not to do spin or over-complicate the picture, and we value that honest analysis because it aligns with Whanganui & Partners’ approach.”

Whanganui & Partners Public Forum will be held at The Treasury, on Victoria Ave, Whanganui, at 5.30 on August 31. RSVP to indicate your interest and email info@whanganuiandpartners.nz with any questions you have for the agency (subject line: Public Forum), or go to discoverwhanganui.nz/ forum.

