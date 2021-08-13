Te Hiku Rangatira Gather To Progress Partnership Agreement With The Crown

The 12th of August marks another milestone in the Rangatira to Rangatira partnership between Te Hiku Iwi, Te Aupōuri, Ngāitakoto,Te Rarawa and the fostering of the Te Hiku-Crown Social & Wellbeing Accord agreement all parties signed in 2013. It is an important part of the post-settlement relationship action plan.

Te Hiku Iwi Rangatira met kānohi ki te kānohi with representatives from the Crown including the Ministry of Social Development and Employment, Maori Crown Relations, Ministry for Children and Associate Minister for Education, Ministry of Housing, the COVID-19 Response and Minister of Education, Minister of Health, Minister of Police, Minister of Justice, Minister for Whānau Ora, Associate Minister for Health, Minister for Māori Development, Minister for Emergency Management, Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence and briefly the Minister for the Environment.

These unique twice-yearly events are called the Taumata Rangatira: time set aside for all leaders to talk “Te-Hiku”.

Chair for Te Rūnanga Nui ō Te Aupōuri and also Presiding Chair for the Te Hiku Iwi Development Trust, Rhonda Kite (ONZM) says: “The last 3 years have been building blocks to a way we have shown works. As a collective partnership, our relationship is strong and we work well together. As partners, we find ways to fix things in the system to work more effectively so we can all better serve our whānau/families living in our paradise, Te Hiku. I am proud to work alongside the other Chairs in the Te Hiku Social Accord and I acknowledge the lead Minister Hon Carmel Sepuloni for her ongoing leadership and promotion of the Accord with her Ministerial colleagues”.

Carol Berghan, CEO of Te Hiku Development Trust says: “On the ground, Te Hiku has many challenges, issues such as intergenerational harm, unemployment, poor education which all take a toll on our people and the places they call home. Housing and Health are two crisis points we are currently facing. Home affordability in our region is out of reach for many whānau and only one significant challenge our young working-age leaders regularly confront. Health services for tamāriki under the age of 5 with dental issues is the highest in the country. There are many of these complex challenges to tackle. With the Te Hiku Social Accord in place and with the close cooperation of the Crown and Iwi, these setbacks are under ongoing scrutiny.

Berghan adds: “Te Hiku is also bursting with amazing initiatives and opportunities, recently the Pukenui community opened a new solar farm, He Korowai Trust have working models of Housing solutions that are successful. Thanks to Tai Tokerau Fibre Network Ltd and the PGF Te Hiku has a Digital hub in the heart of Kaitaia. Our reo is being nurtured through groundbreaking research at Te Hiku Media, there is an explosion of whānau reclaiming their tikanga and culture and there are various rejuvenation plans underway in Ahipara, Awanui and Kaitaia. We look to our local horticulture sector and digital connectivity initiatives across our marae which are also excellent examples of collaboration that has been cultivated on the shoulders of many of our local unsung heroes who are doing great work and these are only a few examples of what makes Te Hiku a wonderful place to live”.

Chair for Te Rūnanga o Ngāitakoto, Wallace Rivers says: “The Te Hiku Social Accord unites the Iwi and the Government in a co-governance arrangement - we’re all comfortable with direct honest conversations and the goodwill that comes when you share a common goal.

The Accord had a slow start in 2013 but we are moving in the right direction now. Through our Joint Work Programme, the master plan we have agreed to is simple - we have 20 years ahead of us, we follow a 5 yearly roadmap, we work to our strengths. We have agreed to a locally driven and centrally supported approach where we work together as Rangatira”.

Te Hiku Iwi Development Trust Chair Rhonda Kite echoes this sentiment: “Iwi of the North galvanised together because of Covid 19, but more importantly, we proved ourselves to our people and the Crown. It’s a practical approach, we influence the system – we give advice and direction on how to approach things differently and when we are informed by the voices of whānau in Te Hiku, we know we are doing what is right, and what is needed, and the results will follow for all whānau living in our rohe”.

The Accord is a living document and reflects the ongoing commitment of the Government to partner with Te Hiku Iwi in a post-settlement world. The original Accord was signed in 2013 by the then Prime Minister and other members of the Crown, as a demonstration of the Crown's commitment to Iwi and an Addendum was signed in 2020 to reflect the evolving priorities and needs of Te Hiku Iwi.

The Taumata Rangatira hui held in Wellington is another milestone in the journey with the Crown. The goals shared are to affirm the key priorities over the next 5 years for the joint work plan and affirm our long term 20-year approach and vision for our community which is: Kia whiwhi ngā hāpori, ā whānau, ā hapū me ngā Iwi o Te Hiku ō Te Ika i te oranga tonutanga, kia rānea - the communities, whānau hapū and Iwi of Te Hiku ō Te Ika are culturally, socially, and economically prosperous.

