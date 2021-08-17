Auckland Transport Media statement

The Ministry of Health has issued a statement saying a positive case of COVID-19 has been identified in the community and is now under investigation.

Health officials are investigating 1 new case of COVID-19 in the community | Ministry of Health NZ

Auckland Transport is reminding all commuters that face masks must be worn on public transport and customers are advised to scan the Ministry of Health’s QR code on buses, trains and ferries.

AT recommends that customers also register their AT HOP card to help with contact tracing.

Everyone 12 years and older must wear a face covering on public transport at all Alert Levels.

Face masks are on sale in vending machines at public transport facilities across Auckland. The masks are in 42 machines at bus and rail stations and ferry wharves.

