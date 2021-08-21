Name Release - Fatal Crash, Rukuhia
Saturday, 21 August 2021, 12:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the name of the person who died
following a three-vehicle collision at the intersection of
Raynes Road and Ohaupo Road on 10 August.
She was
70-year-old Gay Kettle of Rukuhia.
Police would like
to extend our sympathies to her friends and family at this
time.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Covid-19, 20/8: 31 Cases Overall, Wellington Cases
There are 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the New Zealand community to confirm today. This brings the total number of cases associated with the current Auckland community outbreak to 31. All cases have or are being transferred safely to a managed isolation facility, under strict infection prevention and control procedures, including the use of full PPE... More>>
ALSO:
Gordon Campbell: On our polarised attitudes to the Covid response
Thesis meets antithesis again, this time in the pages of the New Zealand Herald. A week ago, Liam Dann wrote a column pondering how in contrast to the death and suffering Covid is wreaking all around the world, New Zealanders “are living in an open and thriving economy - with sports events, theatre, music and all the rest.” This reality and the wider work required to address social inequality, Dann felt, are being drowned out by the Covid complainers... More>>