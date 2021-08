Watercare water supply update: 30 August

Covid-19, 29/8: 511 Cases Overall

There are 83 new cases of COVID-19 in the New Zealand community today; 82 are in Auckland, one is in Wellington who is a close contact of an existing case and was in isolation. This brings the total number of cases in the community outbreak to 511. The total number of community cases in Auckland is now 496 and in Wellington it is 15... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On how Delta has changed the endgame for the pandemic

Lockdown vs Delta. Day by day, New Zealand is learning whether a Level Four lockdown can confine and eventually defeat the Delta variant. Yes, the number of cases keep on increasing – but the increase (so far, cross fingers) is linear, and not exponential. So far for example, the cases are not near to doubling daily - as they can do when a virus infection is raging out of control... More>>