Watercare water supply update: 30 August

Monday, 30 August 2021, 8:27 am
Press Release: Watercare Services

Rainfall:

 YesterdayPast 7 days
Hūnua Ranges 10.5mm37.5mm
Waitākere Ranges1.5mm24.5mm
   

Dam storage (in total):n to

Today:64.90 %
Yesterday:64.45%
Normal for this time of year:88.4%

Water consumption:

Target for August 2021:410 million litres or less a day (for the rolling 7-day average)
Yesterday’s consumption368 million litres
Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average370 million litres

Please see our weekly water supply update for more information.

