SociaLink moves to bi-cultural governance

Wednesday, 1 September 2021, 9:31 am
Press Release: SociaLink

SociaLink, the umbrella organisation for the Western Bay of Plenty's social agencies and charities, is moving to a bicultural governance model.

The partnership approach is designed to build trust through sharing power, acknowledging individual strengths, knowledge and experience and reaching compromise.

SociaLink's board increases from a maximum of nine to a maximum of 11, made up of four non-Māori seats and four Māori seats, with an additional three seats permanently allocated for local iwi Ngāti Ranginui, Ngaiterangi and Ngāti Pukenga.

Co-chair Tessa Mackenzie says this allows for greater flexibility within the ‘two houses’ (Māori and non- Māori) while maintaining iwi representation at the table.

It is often a challenge to engage Māori onto governance boards of predominantly Pākehā organisations, she says.

“Establishing trusting, equitable relationships is fundamental to shared understanding of the cultural richness held within te Ao Māori that usurps process-only driven practice, and models a bi-cultural partnership approach to decision making within the social sector.

“The reality of what a Te Tiriti o Waitangi policy looks like in a predominantly tau iwi organisation can be challenging for both Māori and non Māori, as it is policy based on a world view that is relational, ancestral and acknowledges the unseen forces of lore, rather than being purely process driven,” she says.

"To honour an authentic partnership approach, a willingness to learn, engage and participate in this kaupapa is key to achieving outcomes that work for both Māori and non-Māori."

Potential nominated board members, both Māori and non-Māori, are discussed by the full board based on what skills, experience and networks they would bring.

Mana whenua for the area SociaLink is located - Ngāi Tamarāwaho - is represented by a cultural advisor, who can be part of the Māori House, an iwi representative or an external cultural advisor as they are at present.

"Bi-culturalism ensures Te Ao Māori is legitimised, welcomed and appreciated for its unique contribution to the development of the community as a whole, while honouring promises made on the rights of tangata whenua," Co-Chair Amohaere Tangitu says.

Prior to implementation of the bi-cultural model, time was spent with mana whenua kaumātua Peri Kohu to learn about the cultural history of the area. Training to increase understanding of the Treaty, as well as learning more about the intergenerational impacts of colonisation helped to reach a more equitable place of shared understanding, she says.

The changes began in 2019 and the board looked at models used in Whakatāne and the Bay of Plenty District Health Board in developing the new structure.

Bi-culturalism, with development of parallel decision making, allows for the three articles of Te Tiriti to be addressed, she says.

“Those working in the social sector have known for a long time that non-relational process-driven models are less effective in terms of client and whānau engagement towards changing future outcomes.”

The timing of SociaLink's change aligns with the District Health Board's new Māori Health Strategy Te Toi Ahorangi.

The key principle is establishing trusting relationships, which allow a layer of autonomous decision-making with the social sector and community service at its heart.

"Each 'house' brings values and practices from differing world views using a strengths-based approach that taps into the specialised skills individuals bring to influence consensus decision making."

Where there is a skills gap the board can co-opt people to attend board meetings, without voting rights to influence, advise and action initiatives.

