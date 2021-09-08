Porirua City Services At Alert Level 2

When Porirua moves to Alert Level 2 most council services will be back up and running, with extra safety measures in place.

Council facilities can open from Wednesday, with physical distancing, contact tracing and increased use of face coverings. Numbers will be limited in some facilities, so patience will be needed. Keep an eye on our Facebook page and website for any changes or updates.

Council services at Alert Level 2:

Physical distancing and limited numbers

-You must stay two metres away from others, when using council facilities.

-Numbers will be limited in some locations, to allow for physical distancing. Please follow any signs or directives.

Contact tracing

-Please scan in at all our facilities. If you are not able to use the Covid Tracer App we will have other options available for you to provide your details.

Arena and Cannons Creek Pools

-Contact tracing is mandatory.

-Masks should be worn other than when swimming.

-Stay two metres away from anyone you don’t know. Numbers will be restricted to maintain physical distancing.

-No cash - eftpos and paywave are available.

-Lap pools will be open with reduced numbers and wider lanes.

-The leisure pool will be open with restricted numbers.

-The toddler pool, steam room and sauna will be closed.

-Spa pools will be open with restricted numbers.

-Aquarobic classes will operate with restrictions for distancing.

-Learn to Swim will be operating with restricted attendees and a modified programme.

Te Rauparaha Arena and Arena Fitness

-No events will be held during Level 2.

-Meeting rooms are available for general hire.

-The fitness centre will open with restricted numbers. You must stay two metres from anyone you don’t know. Masks are not needed when exercising, but please wear them when moving through the building.

-Group fitness will operate with a reduced timetable and class sizes.

Libraries

-All libraries are open but the two-metre distance rule applies and numbers may be limited.

-Group programmes are on hold, including Story World, Baby Band and school group visits. Keep an eye on the Facebook page for updates.

Pātaka

-Pātaka is open but you must stay two metres from people you don’t know. Numbers may be restricted to maintain physical distancing.

-Contact tracing and masks are mandatory.

-No cash - eftpos and paywave are available.

Front counter

-Our front counter at 16 Cobham Court will operate at normal hours and offer a full service.

-Contact tracing is mandatory

-Masks are mandatory for staff and customers

-Cash will only be accepted in exceptional circumstances.

Council meetings

-Council meetings will be held in the council chamber but members of the public will need to attend meetings virtually, due to the need for physical distancing. Links are available on our website and Facebook to access meetings online.

Parks

-Playgrounds, skate parks, courts, turf, sportsgrounds and mountain bike tracks are open.

-Our public BBQs are closed for now, as a safety precaution.

Whenua Tapu Cemetery

-The cemetery will be open to the public.

-Up to 50 people can attend a funeral or tangihanga if it is held indoors.

-Up to 100 people can attend a funeral or tangihanga if it is held outdoors.

-All cemetery payments need to be made at the main council offices.

Dogs

-Dogs can be off-leash in the areas this is usually allowed, provided they’re under control and stay two metres from others.

-Dog parks are open, but physical distancing applies.

Nursery

-Nursery will be open as usual

-Contact tracing and masks are mandatory

-No cash - eftpos and paywave are available

Spicer Landfill

-The landfill will operate with normal opening hours. There will be some reduced capacity to allow for physical distancing, so please be patient.

-Contact tracing and masks are mandatory. Contact tracing can be done in advance using this link to speed things up https://tinyurl.com/y7k698du

-No cash - eftpos and credit cards only.

-The bulk recycling facility and Trash Palace will reopen.

Rubbish and recycling

-Rubbish and recycling collections will continue as usual.

-Recycling will be sorted as usual.

Depot offices

-The Depot office is closed to the public, pre-arranged visitors will need to provide contact tracing details.

Community halls

-Halls are open to the public, with limits on numbers.

-Contact tracing will be mandatory and managed by the booking organiser.

Public toilets

-All public toilets are open and being cleaned as usual.

Parking and enforcement

-This will operate as usual, with officers maintaining physical distancing and wearing masks where required.

Noise control

-Normal services will operate with officers maintaining physical distancing and wearing masks where required.

Animal control

-Usual animal control services will resume.

-Contact tracing and masks will be mandatory for people collecting animals from the pound.

Building inspections

-Building inspections will continue provided a Covid-19 control plan is in place on site.

Resource consents

-Site visits will continue for monitoring and compliance provided a Covid-19 control plan is in place on site.

-Virtual hearings will be held for notified resource consents.

District Plan hearings

-Submitters will attend hearings virtually.

