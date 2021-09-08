Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Porirua City Services At Alert Level 2

Wednesday, 8 September 2021, 6:25 am
Press Release: Porirua City Council

When Porirua moves to Alert Level 2 most council services will be back up and running, with extra safety measures in place.

Council facilities can open from Wednesday, with physical distancing, contact tracing and increased use of face coverings. Numbers will be limited in some facilities, so patience will be needed. Keep an eye on our Facebook page and website for any changes or updates.

Council services at Alert Level 2:

Physical distancing and limited numbers

-You must stay two metres away from others, when using council facilities.

-Numbers will be limited in some locations, to allow for physical distancing. Please follow any signs or directives.

Contact tracing

-Please scan in at all our facilities. If you are not able to use the Covid Tracer App we will have other options available for you to provide your details.

Arena and Cannons Creek Pools

-Contact tracing is mandatory.

-Masks should be worn other than when swimming.

-Stay two metres away from anyone you don’t know. Numbers will be restricted to maintain physical distancing.

-No cash - eftpos and paywave are available.

-Lap pools will be open with reduced numbers and wider lanes.

-The leisure pool will be open with restricted numbers.

-The toddler pool, steam room and sauna will be closed.

-Spa pools will be open with restricted numbers.

-Aquarobic classes will operate with restrictions for distancing.

-Learn to Swim will be operating with restricted attendees and a modified programme.

Te Rauparaha Arena and Arena Fitness

-No events will be held during Level 2.

-Meeting rooms are available for general hire.

-The fitness centre will open with restricted numbers. You must stay two metres from anyone you don’t know. Masks are not needed when exercising, but please wear them when moving through the building.

-Group fitness will operate with a reduced timetable and class sizes.

Libraries

-All libraries are open but the two-metre distance rule applies and numbers may be limited.

-Group programmes are on hold, including Story World, Baby Band and school group visits. Keep an eye on the Facebook page for updates.

Pātaka

-Pātaka is open but you must stay two metres from people you don’t know. Numbers may be restricted to maintain physical distancing.

-Contact tracing and masks are mandatory.

-No cash - eftpos and paywave are available.

Front counter

-Our front counter at 16 Cobham Court will operate at normal hours and offer a full service.

-Contact tracing is mandatory

-Masks are mandatory for staff and customers

-Cash will only be accepted in exceptional circumstances.

Council meetings

-Council meetings will be held in the council chamber but members of the public will need to attend meetings virtually, due to the need for physical distancing. Links are available on our website and Facebook to access meetings online.

Parks

-Playgrounds, skate parks, courts, turf, sportsgrounds and mountain bike tracks are open.

-Our public BBQs are closed for now, as a safety precaution.

Whenua Tapu Cemetery

-The cemetery will be open to the public.

-Up to 50 people can attend a funeral or tangihanga if it is held indoors.

-Up to 100 people can attend a funeral or tangihanga if it is held outdoors.

-All cemetery payments need to be made at the main council offices.

Dogs

-Dogs can be off-leash in the areas this is usually allowed, provided they’re under control and stay two metres from others.

-Dog parks are open, but physical distancing applies.

Nursery

-Nursery will be open as usual

-Contact tracing and masks are mandatory

-No cash - eftpos and paywave are available

Spicer Landfill

-The landfill will operate with normal opening hours. There will be some reduced capacity to allow for physical distancing, so please be patient.

-Contact tracing and masks are mandatory. Contact tracing can be done in advance using this link to speed things up https://tinyurl.com/y7k698du

-No cash - eftpos and credit cards only.

-The bulk recycling facility and Trash Palace will reopen.

Rubbish and recycling

-Rubbish and recycling collections will continue as usual.

-Recycling will be sorted as usual.

Depot offices

-The Depot office is closed to the public, pre-arranged visitors will need to provide contact tracing details.

Community halls

-Halls are open to the public, with limits on numbers.

-Contact tracing will be mandatory and managed by the booking organiser.

Public toilets

-All public toilets are open and being cleaned as usual.

Parking and enforcement

-This will operate as usual, with officers maintaining physical distancing and wearing masks where required.

Noise control

-Normal services will operate with officers maintaining physical distancing and wearing masks where required.

Animal control

-Usual animal control services will resume.

-Contact tracing and masks will be mandatory for people collecting animals from the pound.

Building inspections

-Building inspections will continue provided a Covid-19 control plan is in place on site.

Resource consents

-Site visits will continue for monitoring and compliance provided a Covid-19 control plan is in place on site.

-Virtual hearings will be held for notified resource consents.

District Plan hearings

-Submitters will attend hearings virtually.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Porirua City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 6/9:NZ Except Auckland To Move To Level 2


Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield are set to announce Cabinet decisions about alert levels for New Zealand, except Auckland which remains at level 4. Bloomfield says essential workers crossing alert level boundaries will be required to undergo weekly testing... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On why terrorism law changes can't be rushed


Given the horrifying actions of the New Lynn supermarket terrorist, it is easy to see why the public and the government seem to have agreed on the need to change the relevant laws, all the better to protect the public. Presumably, this would involve making it easier to override the refugee status... More>>



 
 



Government: Invests in scientific research to boost economy

Research, Science and Innovation Minister Hon Dr Megan Woods has today announced the recipients of this year’s Endeavour Fund to help tackle the big issues that New Zealanders care about, like boosting economic performance, climate change, transport infrastructure and wellbeing... More>>


Prime Minister: Update On The 3 September Auckland Terrorist Attack
I want to begin with an update on the status of our victims from yesterday’s attack. We’re aware now that there were a total of seven people injured. There are five people in hospital, three are in a critical condition. The remaining victims have been treated and are recovering at home. I know we are all continuing to think of them and the traumatic experience they’ve been through... More>>

ALSO:


National: Plan To Fix Managed Isolation Allocation System
It’s clear Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) is going to be with us for some time, so it’s past time we fixed the festering issues with our current system. National is proposing five sensible improvements to the beleaguered Managed Isolation Allocation System... More>>

ALSO:




Child Poverty Action Group: Highest jump in weekly benefit numbers since first lockdown

The current lockdown has triggered the largest weekly increase in benefit recipient numbers since the first lockdown last year, and Child Poverty Action Group is concerned the Government isn't doing enough to assist affected families... More>>

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 