Police investigating crash seeking help from the public
Monday, 13 September 2021, 3:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are appealing for information from the public
following a hit and run in Nelson this morning.
Emergency
services were alerted to a cyclist who was struck by a car
on Maitai Valley Road at around 5:40am.
Thankfully the
cyclist was not serious injured, however the driver did not
stop to assist them and left the scene heading towards
Nelson.
The car involved is thought to be a red Mazda and
is missing a wing mirror.
Police would like to hear from
anyone who is aware of a vehicle that matches this
description.
We'd also like to hear from any members of
the public who witnessed the crash.
Anyone with
information that could assist our investigation is asked to
call Police on 105 quoting
P047913626.
