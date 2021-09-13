Police investigating crash seeking help from the public

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Monday, 13 September 2021, 3:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are appealing for information from the public following a hit and run in Nelson this morning.

Emergency services were alerted to a cyclist who was struck by a car on Maitai Valley Road at around 5:40am.

Thankfully the cyclist was not serious injured, however the driver did not stop to assist them and left the scene heading towards Nelson.

The car involved is thought to be a red Mazda and is missing a wing mirror.

Police would like to hear from anyone who is aware of a vehicle that matches this description.

We'd also like to hear from any members of the public who witnessed the crash.

Anyone with information that could assist our investigation is asked to call Police on 105 quoting P047913626.

