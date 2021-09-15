Operation Joaquin: West Coast Police Arrest 3 People And Seize Methamphetamine, Cannabis, Cash, Firearms

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Lex Bruning:

West Coast Police have arrested 3 people in relation to Operation Joaquin, an

investigation targeting the sale and supply of methamphetamine in the region.

Four search warrants were executed today in relation to the operation with

the assistance of the Armed Offenders Squad. Three of the addresses were in

Greymouth and one in Christchurch.

Methamphetamine, cannabis, cash and a loaded sawn-off firearm were seized.

A 32 year old male and his 34 year old female partner from Runanga have been

jointly charged with conspiring to supply methamphetamine, possession of

methamphetamine for supply and unlawful possession of a firearm. They have

also been individually charged with multiple offering to supply

methamphetamine and will appear in the Greymouth District Court this

afternoon where bail will be opposed.

A 53 year old male, also from Runanga, has been charged with conspiracy to

supply methamphetamine, 8 counts of offering to supply methamphetamine,

cultivating cannabis, and offering to sell cannabis. He will appear in Court

tomorrow morning where bail will be opposed.

These arrests are an excellent result for our staff who have run the

operation since April 2021.

Disrupting the illicit distribution of methamphetamine will reduce harm not

only to those that have already been exposed to the harmful effects of this

destructive drug, but those who are impacted by the crime that is inevitably

created by it.

We want to send a clear message that such criminal activity and illegal

firearms won’t be tolerated, and Police are committed to reducing community

harm created by the distribution of methamphetamine and the detrimental

impact it has on all communities.

© Scoop Media

