Operation Joaquin: West Coast Police Arrest 3 People And Seize Methamphetamine, Cannabis, Cash, Firearms

Wednesday, 15 September 2021, 6:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Lex Bruning:

West Coast Police have arrested 3 people in relation to Operation Joaquin, an 
investigation targeting the sale and supply of methamphetamine in the region.

Four search warrants were executed today in relation to the operation with 
the assistance of the Armed Offenders Squad. Three of the addresses were in 
Greymouth and one in Christchurch.

Methamphetamine, cannabis, cash and a loaded sawn-off firearm were seized.

A 32 year old male and his 34 year old female partner from Runanga have been 
jointly charged with conspiring to supply methamphetamine, possession of 
methamphetamine for supply and unlawful possession of a firearm. They have 
also been individually charged with multiple offering to supply 
methamphetamine and will appear in the Greymouth District Court this 
afternoon where bail will be opposed.

A 53 year old male, also from Runanga, has been charged with conspiracy to 
supply methamphetamine, 8 counts of offering to supply methamphetamine, 
cultivating cannabis, and offering to sell cannabis. He will appear in Court 
tomorrow morning where bail will be opposed.

These arrests are an excellent result for our staff who have run the 
operation since April 2021.

Disrupting the illicit distribution of methamphetamine will reduce harm not 
only to those that have already been exposed to the harmful effects of this 
destructive drug, but those who are impacted by the crime that is inevitably 
created by it.

We want to send a clear message that such criminal activity and illegal 
firearms won’t be tolerated, and Police are committed to reducing community 
harm created by the distribution of methamphetamine and the detrimental 
impact it has on all communities.

