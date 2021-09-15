Operation Joaquin: West Coast Police Arrest 3 People And Seize Methamphetamine, Cannabis, Cash, Firearms
Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Lex Bruning:
West
Coast Police have arrested 3 people in relation to Operation
Joaquin, an
investigation targeting the sale and supply of methamphetamine in the region.
Four search
warrants were executed today in relation to the operation
with
the assistance of the Armed Offenders Squad. Three of the addresses were in
Greymouth and one in Christchurch.
Methamphetamine, cannabis, cash and a loaded sawn-off firearm were seized.
A 32 year old
male and his 34 year old female partner from Runanga have
been
jointly charged with conspiring to supply methamphetamine, possession of
methamphetamine for supply and unlawful possession of a firearm. They have
also been individually charged with multiple offering to supply
methamphetamine and will appear in the Greymouth District Court this
afternoon where bail will be opposed.
A 53 year old male, also
from Runanga, has been charged with conspiracy
to
supply methamphetamine, 8 counts of offering to supply methamphetamine,
cultivating cannabis, and offering to sell cannabis. He will appear in Court
tomorrow morning where bail will be opposed.
These arrests are an excellent result for our
staff who have run the
operation since April 2021.
Disrupting the illicit distribution of
methamphetamine will reduce harm not
only to those that have already been exposed to the harmful effects of this
destructive drug, but those who are impacted by the crime that is inevitably
created by it.
We want to send a clear message that such criminal
activity and illegal
firearms won’t be tolerated, and Police are committed to reducing community
harm created by the distribution of methamphetamine and the detrimental
impact it has on all communities.