Masterton’s Food Bank Challenge Back For 2021

Led by New World Masterton, Masterton’s annual Foodbank Challenge is back for a third year in a row. The week-long challenge takes place from Monday 27th September – Sunday 3rd October, and this year’s goal is to raise $30,000 worth of groceries for the Local Masterton Foodbank.

This year the Masterton Foodbank Challenge involves nine local retailers and will see competitors coming together for a good cause with all proceeds raised going to local charity, Masterton Foodbank. During the week-long event, customers can donate foodbank friendly items at any of the participating retailers, and throughout the campaign, some of the retailers will also donate additional groceries essentials.

Clive Webber, owner operator at New World Masterton and founder of the Masterton Foodbank Challenge says, “this initiative is all about bringing our community together. Food insecurity is a growing issue in Masterton, and it’s important we support Masterton Foodbank and the work they are doing to provide food parcels to families in our community struggling to put food on the table.”

Jenna Matchette, Manager at Masterton Foodbank says, “we’re incredibly grateful to have the support of local retailers in our community. Covid-19 has put additional pressure on our resources and we’re seeing more families reach out for help. No donation is too small, and the grocery essentials donated will be used in food parcels distributed to families in the lead up to Christmas.”

“The Masterton Foodbank Challenge is all about community, and by partnering with our fellow retailers we have the opportunity to create a lasting impact on those families struggling the most,” finishes Webber.

The Masterton Foodbank Challenge will run from Monday 27th September – Sunday 3rd October, and locals can participate in the challenge by donating products at the following retailers:

New World Masterton

Countdown*

PAK’nSAVE Masterton

Moore Wilsons*

The Warehouse*

Copper Kettle Superette*

East Side Superette*

Hospital Food Market*

Solway Superette*

*These retailers are taking part in the challenge for the first time.

© Scoop Media

