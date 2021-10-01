Marlborough’s Road To Recovery – 1 October Update

It’s a long road to recovery in Marlborough but the Queen Charlotte Track has just reached the final distance marker.

Just in time for the school holidays, the track has fully reopened for people to get out and explore their ‘brilliant backyard’. It has been temporarily closed since the July storm which caused havoc in the Marlborough region.

Department of Conservation (DOC) Sounds’ Senior Ranger Margot Ferrier said DOC staff had worked hard to repair and reopen damaged sections of the track for local people and visitors to enjoy it.

“People need to take care with repair work still ongoing in places. Parts of the track are muddy so sturdy footwear is needed and people should be careful not to slip,” she said. For more details go to: Queen Charlotte Track: Sounds area tracks and walks

There are still some restrictions in place due to the ongoing effects of the storm damage in the area.

The Queen Charlotte Sound side of the track is open including DOC campsites at Schoolhouse Bay, Camp Bay, Bay of Many Coves, Black Rock and Umungata/Davies Bay and private accommodation.

However, the Kenepuru Road and side roads to the track are closed. All DOC campsites on the Kenepuru side are closed including Cowshed Bay. Hosted accommodation providers on the Kenepuru side who have confidence their guests will not access the closed roading area are able to operate though.

Following the 17 July storm, the Kenepuru Road beyond Mahau Bay Road remains closed.

From the Linkwater turnoff to Mahau Bay Rd including Moetapu Bay Road, there is now ‘controlled access (residents only)’. There is a hard closure in place from 9.00 am to 3.00 pm on weekdays, with stop/go delays on either side of these times for those with ‘resident’ or ‘essential’ passes. For criteria for resident and essential passes go to: https://bit.ly/Jul21StormRoadRecovery

This access does not include visitors who are hiring or renting a holiday home or baches where rental arrangements have been made through either a property letting agency or directly with the owner.

Marlborough Recovery Manager Marianne Aitken said this will have an unfortunate impact on holiday rental accommodation providers but it was a reality of the massive weather event and the severe damage to the roading network.

“Anyone still considering renting their properties in this area, if they have water access only, should consider carefully the ramifications of this. There are many people who are facing adversity and stress following the extreme weather event and no-one wants to add to this,” she said.

“We just ask everyone to be really mindful that the Kenepuru Road network cannot be accessed. There is pressure on the roading repair teams to get the job done. They need time and unfettered access to the road network to make this happen.”

“Please also be mindful of putting additional pressures on emergency services. With the road closed, how will they – fire and medical - reach your property if someone who is staying there, who may not know the area, has a medical event?”

Mrs Aitken said holiday rental property owners needed to manage their risk and be aware of their health and safety and duty of care obligations for guests as the ‘person conducting a business or undertaking’ (PCBU), including if through third party booking channels.

The Council is also aware there are a number of permanent residents located along the stretch of Kenepuru Road between ‘the rock’ site and Portage Bay who do not have access to a jetty to be able to come and go by water if needed, she said.

“We are working closely with Marlborough Roads to build a plan around this,” said Mrs Aitken. If you are one of these residents and have not yet been in contact with the Council Recovery Team directly, please email recovery@marlborough.govt.nz

A subsidised water transport programme for those affected by the Kenepuru Road closure is also close to being confirmed. “Once the arrangements are finalised the teams at our local i-sites will be able to coordinate bookings for water transport and any onward travel if required. It is our intention to have the coordination service and subsidies up and running by the end of next week,” said Mrs Aitken.

The Council is continuing to support those affected by the July weather event through the Mayoral Relief Fund set up by Marlborough Mayor John Leggett.

At the Round 4 allocation meeting this week, 11 families received grants totalling $6,200. Four primary industry businesses also received a total of $3323 from the funding tagged to this sector from the Ministry for Primary Industries. Also, $15,000 was allocated to barge subsidies for Primary Industry businesses to access.

Both the Mayoral Relief Fund and the additional category for Primary Industry Businesses remain open to new applications. For more information go to: https://bit.ly/MayoralReliefFundMarl

As the busy summer season approaches, Port Marlborough remains committed to helping Marlborough Sounds’ residents with parking and discounted berthing. For more information go to: https://bit.ly/PortMarlboroughSupportInfo

For the latest Marlborough Roads Recovery Update please go to: https://bit.ly/MarlRoadsUpdate1Oct

Further Information

Anyone who needs support as a result of the July storm should contact the Council at recovery@marlborough.govt.nz

For the latest road status before you start your journey, please visit the Marlborough Emergency Management Official Public Information Map: https://bit.ly/CDEM-Map

To stay up to date on the latest roading alerts, go to: https://bit.ly/RoadingAlertsMarl

Resident’s Pass or Essential Service Pass for Moetapu Bay Road, Mahau Road and Kenepuru Road (Linkwater to Mahau Road), go to: https://bit.ly/RoadToRecoveryMarl

For roading information and queries please contact Marlborough Roads on 03 520 8024 or 0800 213 213 between 8.00 am - 5.00 pm, Monday to Friday. Alternatively, you can email the recovery team at recovery@marlboroughroads.com

