Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

A Life Saver For Tradies: New Million Dollar Waste Sorting Facility To Open For Region’s Businesses

Thursday, 7 October 2021, 9:56 am
Press Release: New Plymouth District Council

A game-changing $1.2 million rubbish facility for building and business waste is coming to New Plymouth District. The New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) will open a waste sorting facility on Colson Road for business waste in the first half of next year. The Ministry for the Environment is paying $420,550 with the rest coming from NPDC’s Solid Waste fund and user charges.

NPDC Councillor Richard Handley says this new waste sorting facility for business will make a huge dent in the amount of rubbish our district generates.

“Currently, 60% or about 45,000 tonnes of the rubbish we send to the landfill is commercial and industrial waste. We’re talking about skips of building materials heading to the dump and we’re aiming to divert 5,000 tonnes of those materials – reuse and recycle them through local businesses – in the first year the commercial waste sorting facility is open, as we strive for Zero Waste 2040. It’s got huge potential and will create six new jobs,” says Councillor Handley.

Businesses will be able to bring sorted and unsorted waste to the new facility, where staff will sort out items that can be reused or recycled, such as quality native timbers, fittings, fixtures and building materials, and on-sell or give them to local reuse businesses. The facility will also look to progressively establish new markets for some materials that have not been able to be recycled locally before, such as plasterboard, tyres and polystyrene.

Common barriers for local businesses when it comes to improving how they handle their waste are cost, not knowing what materials can be recycled, or not producing enough waste to find viable solutions on their own.

A similar facility exists in Marlborough and has diverted 30% of waste from landfill.

Fast facts

  • NPDC’s zero-waste initiative has the goal of sending no waste from New Plymouth District residents and businesses to landfill by 2040.
  • In 2020/21, New Plymouth District sent 25,000 tonnes of waste to landfill.
  • An additional 30% of waste to landfill from our district doesn’t go through council facilities.
  • NPDC is spending $2.4m on Planting Our Place: planting 24ha of indigenous plants over 20 years to increase our indigenous biodiversity and sequester carbon in urban areas.
  • We’re also spending $1m for fleet and wider low-emissions transport options.
  • $150,000 each year for three years has been confirmed to implement the Climate Action Framework.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Plymouth District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Lifting The Lockdowns, And The Covid Pill


One can sympathise with firms struggling under the financial stress caused by Covid restrictions. Yet business (and other critics)appear to be demanding that the government produce a plan for re-opening that will still somehow (a) control the virus at a tolerable level while (b) delivering “certainty” to business no seriously bad consequences would ensue. Those demands seem deluded. Anyone can announce that at X level of vaccination, Y restrictions would be removed. Yet if the infection numbers then explode as a result, the outcome could well be worse for the community and hospitality industry alike... More>>


Covid-19 & Government: Big Vaccination Drive Leading To A National Day Of Action On October 16


With over half the eligible population now fully vaccinated and more than 80% with at least one dose, we’ve all got to do our bit reach the remaining 20%, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says “We’ve got a plan and to make it work we’re asking everyone to contribute to a big, nationwide push for vaccination... More>>



 
 

RNZ: PM announces Covid-19 vaccine certificate
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Cabinet has agreed to the use of vaccine certificates in New Zealand. New Zealand's "vaccine passport" is likely to be a digital Covid-19 vaccination certificate containing a QR code... More>>

ALSO:

Government: To Review Electoral Law
Minister of Justice Kris Faafoi has announced the Government will review New Zealand’s electoral laws to ensure the rules remain fit for purpose and meet the needs of the next generation of voters... More>>

ALSO:


Oxfam: “This Is Where Our Missing Hospitals Are”: New Exposé Of Secretive Tax Havens
The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) published a new report today exposing the wealthy individuals and multinational corporations using tax havens to avoid paying their fair share of tax... More>>



Fundraising Institute NZ: Charities Being Called Out For Anti-vaccination Campaign

The Fundraising Institute is slamming registered charities, that benefit from Government tax-free status, for actively campaigning against the Government’s Covid-19 vaccination programme... More>>

Government: Counter-Terrorism Bill Passes Into Law

Minister of Justice, Kris Faafoi, has welcomed the Counter-Terrorism Legislation Bill which passed its third reading at Parliament today, giving enforcement agencies greater powers to protect New Zealanders from terrorist activity... More>>


Children's Commissioner: Transformation Of OT Can’t Come Soon EnoughThe Government’s commitment to “transform” a dysfunctional Oranga Tamariki is welcome and change must be concrete and urgent for children who need help now, the Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner say... More>>

ALSO:

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 