Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

LGNZ Sees Potential In Future-focused Report But Change Can’t Be One-sided

Friday, 8 October 2021, 7:25 am
Press Release: LGNZ

Local Government New Zealand says the Future for Local Government Panel’s interim report is a great start and can go further, including considering the role of central government. The next critical step is hearing from the sector.

LGNZ President Stuart Crosby congratulated the government’s Panel on delivering a robust scene-setting report, which canvassed many of the issues councils have been struggling with under the existing local government legislative framework.

“The report has opened a door – we want to wedge that door open even further. The challenge ahead is for the Panel and local government, together with iwi/Māori, to work extremely closely over the next year to identify where we can leverage councils’ connection with communities to deliver meaningful change.

“There is a huge opportunity to rebalance the roles of central and local government, and that means all parties have to be open to changing their roles if we want to achieve different outcomes for communities.”

LGNZ National Council member and Young Elected Member Co-Chair Lan Pham says the challenge to the sector is to raise their gaze from today’s under-performing status quo, to imagine the possibilities for tomorrow.

“It’s a pretty rare and privileged opportunity to be able to reimagine a system of local government system that best serves our people, our environment and future generations,” she says.

“It’s absolutely critical that we seize the opportunity to get this right – and see the potential of this reform to deliver the right outcomes for our communities at the right scale. For example, there could be more council involvement in delivering housing, health and other social services to the right communities at the right time.

“Councils are more than a stakeholder – they’re the cornerstone of local democracy. Councils play a critical role because they amplify and give effect to the voice of the people at a local level.”

National Council member Sam Broughton says he agrees with the broad direction of the report, which provides a helpful base for leveraging a national conversation.

“The opportunities identified by the Panel show there is huge scope for improvement, which is encouraging. Meaningful change will require both central and local government letting go of some traditional roles and working far closer in many others,” he says

“It’s great to see the Panel’s commitment to considering whether councils have the appropriate funding and financing tools to meet our responsibilities.”

Mr Crosby says LGNZ will be leading our own conversation with the sector, to feed back into the panel’s process, as well as encouraging councils to have their say directly.

“The wave of proposed reforms is placing significant pressure on councils. We’ll be supporting councils and listening to their views on the best way to engage with this reform

“We’ll be championing local democracy and local governance, and the critical role councils play in the wellbeing of all New Zealanders.

“One of the truisms of local government in New Zealand is that councils are creatures of statute. This report is yet another acknowledgment that we need to modernise the legislative framework under which we operate if we want to really drive community wellbeing outcomes.”

LGNZ’s more detailed first-take response to the report can be found here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from LGNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Korea’s March To Global Cultural Domination, Plus A K-pop Playlist


So far, South Korea’s culture industries seem to be pandemic proof. They’re also winning huge global audiences, and not merely large domestic ones. In recent years, South Korea’s TV series (Squid Game, Descendants of The Sun) and movies ( Parasite, Oldboy, The Handmaiden) have become global hits. However, it has been the music industry spearheaded by the group BTS that has made the deepest impression on Western audiences, and on a scale unseen since the hey-day of the Beatles... More>>


Covid-19 & Government: Big Vaccination Drive Leading To A National Day Of Action On October 16


With over half the eligible population now fully vaccinated and more than 80% with at least one dose, we’ve all got to do our bit reach the remaining 20%, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says “We’ve got a plan and to make it work we’re asking everyone to contribute to a big, nationwide push for vaccination... More>>



 
 


Government: Next Steps In Supporting Visa Holders To Leave Afghanistan
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta has announced New Zealand will send a Special Representative for Afghanistan to the Middle East to support New Zealand citizens, permanent residents and other visa holders who want to leave Afghanistan as the humanitarian situation on the ground continues to deteriorate... More>>

RNZ: PM announces Covid-19 vaccine certificate
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Cabinet has agreed to the use of vaccine certificates in New Zealand. New Zealand's "vaccine passport" is likely to be a digital Covid-19 vaccination certificate containing a QR code... More>>

ALSO:

Government: To Review Electoral Law
Minister of Justice Kris Faafoi has announced the Government will review New Zealand’s electoral laws to ensure the rules remain fit for purpose and meet the needs of the next generation of voters... More>>

ALSO:



Children's Commissioner: Call For Mandatory Vaccination Of Children’s WorkforceThe Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are calling for a plan for the mandatory vaccination of teachers and the entire children’s workforce in New Zealand... More>>

Fundraising Institute NZ: Charities Being Called Out For Anti-vaccination Campaign

The Fundraising Institute is slamming registered charities, that benefit from Government tax-free status, for actively campaigning against the Government’s Covid-19 vaccination programme... More>>

Government: Counter-Terrorism Bill Passes Into Law

Minister of Justice, Kris Faafoi, has welcomed the Counter-Terrorism Legislation Bill which passed its third reading at Parliament today, giving enforcement agencies greater powers to protect New Zealanders from terrorist activity... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 