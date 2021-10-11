Lethal Biases In Our Medical System

“Because of the efforts of Rotary and its partners, almost 19 million people are walking today who would have otherwise been paralysed.” - John Germ Past President, Rotary International

The eradication of polio is Rotary International’s longest, toughest and most significant project. Since its launch of PolioPlus in 1985, 1.2 million Rotarians have contributed more than $3 billion to help vaccinate 2.5 billion children across 122 countries. We have reduced polio cases by 99.9% and we will not stop until our goal of polio eradication is achieved.

“24 October is World Polio Day when we celebrate the achievements of polio eradication and focus on the tasks ahead,” says District Governor Ross Pinkham. “Rotary is committed to raising NZ$70 million each year for three years for polio eradication and has agreement from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, to match that figure 2:1, contributing over NZ$210 million toward fulfilling Rotary’s promise to the children of the world: That no child will ever again suffer the devastating effects of polio.”

Rotary Matamata Past President and District Polio Chair Michelle Tanner visited Pakistan in 2014 and 2017 where she vaccinated children in schools, hospitals, slums and even at the zoo. She says that with no record keeping, the child's little finger (pinkie) is instead marked with purple ink which lasts for one month and ensures they do not receive more drops in that time.

Poliomyelitis, mainly affects children under the age of five. There is no cure, but it is preventable with safe and effective vaccines. The virus is spread person-to-person, and through contaminated water. It can attack the nervous system, and lead to paralysis, however, many people can be infected and not have any symptoms. Intensive global surveillance, particularly of water and sewerage, help track the virus.

In 1988, Rotary formed the Global Polio Eradication Initiative with the World Health Organisation, UNICEF, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Gates Foundation and GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, joined later.

Rotary members know the power of vaccines. Oral polio vaccines have helped eradicate the virus in all but two countries, Pakistan and Afghanistan. In fact, this year-to-date there has only been one case of wild poliovirus in each of those countries. Now, as COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed around the world, the experience and knowledge that Rotary and its partners in the Global Polio Eradication Initiative have gained, are helping protect communities from the pandemic.

Rotary members are supporting the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the same ways they have been working to end polio. Raising awareness for vaccination in their communities, supporting healthcare workers, combating misinformation and vaccine hesitancy, and advocating for fair and equitable vaccine distribution across the globe.

Please consider donating to Rotary’s PolioPlus Fund in honour of World Polio Day

In recent years Rotary held a Global Swimarathon. New Zealand participants turned out at 1am for a world record breaking swim event. (Lt-Rt) Past District Governor Raewyn Kirkman and Te Awamutu Past President Elizabeth Wright and after their swim.

© Scoop Media

