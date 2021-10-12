Woman Who Travelled To Northland With Covid Positive Individual Located
Tuesday, 12 October 2021, 6:24 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
11 October
Police have located the woman being
sought who travelled to Northland with an
individual who
tested positive for Covid-19.
Police located the woman
at a West Auckland address this evening.
The woman has
been taken into custody under section 70 of the Health Act
and
will be transported to an MIQ facility.
Police
are continuing to investigate this matter and will be
following up with this
individual.
