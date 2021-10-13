Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Cantabrians Urged To Get Vaccinated On Super Saturday

Wednesday, 13 October 2021, 4:33 pm
Press Release: Canterbury District Health Board

Dr Helen Skinner, Senior Responsible Officer for Canterbury’s COVID-19 response:

With Summer just eight weeks away we need Cantabrians who haven’t already received their COVID-19 vaccinations to get them now, so we can enjoy everything a classic Kiwi summer has to offer.

Approximately 82 percent of our eligible enrolled Canterbury population is now either fully vaccinated, has had a single dose or is booked to receive their vaccination – and it’s never been easier for the rest to get a vaccination with Super Saturday coming to Canterbury.

Our region is gearing up for a big day of COVID-19 vaccinations this Saturday 16 October. The DHB is bolstering vaccination capacity across the region, including extra staff being brought on board, with the aim of making vaccinations as accessible as possible for those dropping in.

There will be a number of ways people can receive their vaccinations. These include community events and extended hours drop-in vaccination clinics across our region, throughout the day.

We’ll be turning up the music and dishing out free kai for those coming along to our drive-through vaccination clinic at the Christchurch Arena, to create a festival-like atmosphere for people to enjoy. We’re extending the clinic’s hours as well, to 9am-7.30pm on Saturday.

We’re also hosting a community vaccination and information clinic at Ki te Tihi Hapori Hauora in Eastgate Mall from 10am-4pm. There will be a bouncy castle for kids, free sausage sizzle and vouchers and prizes on offer from the mall’s businesses.

The Etu Pasifika Vaccination Centre in Montreal Street will be open for drop-ins and drive-through vaccinations on Saturday between 9am-4pm. People attending will have the opportunity to speak directly to Pasifika clinicians about COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Ngā Hau e Whā National Marae vaccination clinic is also open from 9am-4pm for drop-ins and will have free kai on hand from Anton Matthews’ Fush team once again.

For those in the Hurunui District on Saturday, there will be a pop-up vaccination clinic at the Amberley Farmers Market at the Hurunui District Council Chambers from 9am-1pm. Anyone can stop by to receive their vaccination at the market.

Last but certainly not least, we are launching the ‘JabberWaka’ - our mobile vaccination motorhome in Kaiapoi this weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, the JabberWaka will be at the Kaiapoi Park and Ride site on Charles Street from 11am-5.30pm. A shuttle van will be running from the Kaiapoi Spring Festival on Sunday to take people to the vaccination site and back.

Free transport will be provided throughout Canterbury, with Metro showing their support by offering free bus rides to and from vaccination clinics on all Metro services on Saturday and right through until mid-December. This includes any whānau, caregivers, and support people.

If you’re part of the 20% of people across New Zealand who have not yet had a COVID-19 vaccination, and you’ll be in Canterbury this weekend, now’s your chance! It’s going to be super easy to get vaccinated on Super Saturday.

If you know someone who is yet to get vaccinated, we still need your help. Support and encourage your friends, whānau, and colleagues who are hesitant about getting vaccinated, or haven’t done so yet.

The push to get as many people vaccinated as possible this weekend will continue in Canterbury on Sunday as pop-up events and primary care clinics keep up the hard mahi. The Waikari Health Centre will be open on Sunday 17 October from 10am-1pm. There are also drop-in vaccination events at the Congregational Christian Church of Samoa (EFKS) in Woolston on Sunday from 10am-3pm and at the Hampstead Rugby Club in Ashburton from 9am–4pm on Sunday.

Details of Super Saturday events, including other drop-in clinics hosted by primary care, can be found on our website: https://vaccinatecanterburywestcoast.nz/super-saturday/

Canterbury DHB

Canterbury DHB

CDHB

Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) is a Christchurch, New Zealand based hospital and healthcare provider for the Canterbury region of New Zealand. Our region extends from Kekerengu in the North, to Rangitata in the South and Arthurs Pass in the West and comprises the six Territorial Local Authorities of Kaikoura, Hurunui, Waimakariri, Christchurch City, Selwyn and Ashburton.

We collaborate with other health and disability organisations, stakeholders and our community to decide what health and disability services are needed and how to best use the funding we receive from Government to improve, promote and protect the health, wellbeing and independence of our population.

At the Canterbury DHB, our vision is to improve the health and wellbeing of people living in Canterbury.

