Representation Review - Last Call For Submissions

Public submissions on the review of Council representation arrangements for the local elections in 2022 and 2025 close at 5.00 pm on Friday 22 October.

Representation reviews are required every six years under the Local Electoral Act 2001.

Marlborough District Council’s preferred option (Option 1) contains few changes to the existing arrangements. Under this option, the Council’s electoral wards comply with the plus or minus 10% population formula required under the legislation.

The main change proposed under Option 1 is a reduction in the number of Marlborough Sounds’ councillors from three to two. This is because the current three-councillor representation of the Sounds Ward population is much greater than the formula allows under the Local Electoral Act.

Option 1 also includes a recommendation that the Omaka Landing and Rose Manor subdivisions transfer from the Wairau-Awatere Ward to the Blenheim Ward, reflecting their urban character and close proximity to Blenheim.

Three other options are also outlined in the Consultation Document. For further information and to make an online submission, go to www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/elections/representation-review-2021

Copies of the Consultation Document are also available at Council offices and libraries.

The Council will consider submissions and then adopt a final proposal, which will be advertised.

