Message To Motorists Travelling On SH 3 From Inglewood To Midhirst

Taranaki Police encourages motorists travelling on SH 3 from Inglewood to Midhirst to be patient, respectful and to follow traffic management measures in place while road maintenance is carried out in the area.

Road surface repairs are expected to be ongoing until 17 December and commuters should be prepared for delays and leave extra time to get to their destination.

There is a signposted short detour route in place for light vehicles only, and Police encourage light vehicles to use this detour to avoid further delays and congestion. Under no circumstances are heavy vehicles to take this route, and they should instead consider an alternative or wait to be convoyed through the site approximately every two hours.

Police would like to thank commuters for their understanding and patience while the maintenance is completed.

Roadworks can be frustrating, but the end result is improved road surfaces which keep us all safe.

Please be patient, be cautious and comply with all temporary traffic management measures to keep yourselves and roadworkers safe.

Failure to follow traffic management measures could also result in roadworks being in place longer than necessary.

Roadworkers are doing vital work to keep everyone safe on the roads and we should all be grateful to them.

Please be careful, be courteous, be kind, and give them a friendly wave.

Police will continue to enforce the road rules for road work sites and urge anyone who witnesses unsafe driving behaviour to report it to Police by phoning 111 if it is an emergency, or 105 for non-emergencies.

Police take all reports seriously. Anyone who believes they have been a victim of crime should also call Police on 111 if it is happening now, or on 105 if it has happened. Reports can also be made anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

For the most up to date information on road maintenance, please visit the Waka Kotahi website.

© Scoop Media

