Council Votes To Workshop Climate Change Action Plan Initiatives

Council was presented with a Draft Climate Plan Action Plan outlining key initiatives for endorsement, including a stocktake of Council's greenhouse emissions and development and the establishment of a sustainability policy to provide a roadmap for Council.

While Council sought more time to workshop the initiatives outlined in the Action Plan, there was an acknowledgement that Climate Change was something that couldn’t be ignored.

Mayor Bernie Wanden addressed the Council seeking endorsement for the draft plan, saying “It would be a dereliction of our duties to ignore climate change. He went on to say that Council needs to be a part of a solution that leaves our environment in a better place, working together as a region to make sure that climate change impacts directly related to our region, in particular, are addressed.”

Council discussed the issue for close to an hour, requesting reference material and modelling relating to Horowhenua, so that they could better understand the issue at hand and how it is predicted to impact the district.

Council committed to workshopping the topic before the next Council meeting, when they will make a decision on the matter.

To view the Draft Climate Plan Action Plan visit www.horowhenua.govt.nz/CouncilMeetings and view the meeting details for the 13 October 2021 Council Ordinary Meeting.

© Scoop Media

