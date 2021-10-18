Working For Nature/Mahi Mō Te Taiao Funding Awarded

In its second year, the Working for Nature/Mahi mō te Taiao fund has awarded environment grants to 25 projects across Marlborough in an effort to protect and restore native habitats on public, private or Māori-owned land.

This year Council received 36 applications from community groups and landowners for projects ranging from small-scale plantings in forgotten vineyard corners to large-scale goat control in the Marlborough Sounds.

Environment subcommittee Chair, Councillor David Croad, said this year grants, the second round of Working for Nature/Mahi mō te Taiao funding, attracted a lot of interest which was great to see.

“Of the 36 applications received, seven were fully funded while 18 were partially funded. Overall, more than $250,000 was requested which exceeded the $90,000 fund, which was increased by $20,000 in its second year,” Clr Croad said.

These grants were created to build on the success of the Tui to Town and Greening Marlborough programmes, which were replaced by the new, expanded scheme.

“It’s encouraging to see the expanded interest from the community to enhance and protect our natural environment in Marlborough. While we were unable to fund all applicants, it demonstrates the interest across Marlborough to create enduring outcomes for native biodiversity,” Clr Croad said.

The grants were awarded under two categories, Habitat Marlborough and Protecting Marlborough, with applications assessed by a subcommittee of councillors, the Environment Committee Rural Representative and a representative from the Marlborough Landscape Group. The Habitat Marlborough projects will restore native habitats, improving biodiversity and freshwater quality. The Protecting Marlborough category is to control animal and plant pests that threaten native wildlife and habitats.

The subcommittee carried out its initial assessment and awarded grants based on a project’s merits, including biodiversity benefit; a clear project plan and outcomes; level of co-funding and in-kind contributions; long-term viability and community support. Successful applicants will complete their work by 1 June 2022, with verification by the Council.

Grants were allocated to the following:

Habitat Marlborough (fully funded)

PROJECT GRANT AMOUNT Pukapuka Stream Restoration $5,910.00 Naumai Natives $6,291.50 Northridge Native Restoration $6,000.00 Ganey Restoration $558.20 TOTAL $18,759.70

Habitat Marlborough (partially funded)

PROJECT GRANT AMOUNT Ōpaoa Loop Restoration at Astrolabe Farm $5,000.00 Wairau Valley Wetland Restoration $1,600.00 Salt Works Native Restoration $5,000.00 Ōhinemahuta Revegetation Project $2,000.00 Ward School Playground Redevelopment $1,000.00 The Throne Stream Planting $3,000.00 Riparian planting 347 DLH $2,000.00 Rau ora; restoring ancestral natives $500.00 Riverbank planting $3,800.00 TOTAL $23,900.00

Protecting Marlborough (fully funded)

PROJECT GRANT AMOUNT Te Hoiere Bat Recovery Project $9,067.58 Ungulate Control in the Sounds strategy $10,000.00 Maraetai Bay Pest Control $2,264.93 TOTAL $21,332.51

Protecting Marlborough (partially funded)

PROJECT GRANT AMOUNT Avon Valley Wilding Pine Eradication $3,000.00 Marlborough East Coast Predator Control $2,000.00 Annual Bird Count and Trap Installation $2,000.00 Boons Valley Restoration $1,500.00 Havelock - Wattles Out Natives In (Stage 2) $3,000.00 Weed and Pest control - Tohu Wines (KONO) $5,000.00 Pest control Wairangi & Whakakitenga $2,000.00 Extension Double Cove pest control $3,500.00 Weed and Pest Control on Mabel Island $4,200.00 TOTAL $26,200.00

© Scoop Media

