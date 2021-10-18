Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Working For Nature/Mahi Mō Te Taiao Funding Awarded

Monday, 18 October 2021, 10:10 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

In its second year, the Working for Nature/Mahi mō te Taiao fund has awarded environment grants to 25 projects across Marlborough in an effort to protect and restore native habitats on public, private or Māori-owned land.

This year Council received 36 applications from community groups and landowners for projects ranging from small-scale plantings in forgotten vineyard corners to large-scale goat control in the Marlborough Sounds.

Environment subcommittee Chair, Councillor David Croad, said this year grants, the second round of Working for Nature/Mahi mō te Taiao funding, attracted a lot of interest which was great to see.

“Of the 36 applications received, seven were fully funded while 18 were partially funded. Overall, more than $250,000 was requested which exceeded the $90,000 fund, which was increased by $20,000 in its second year,” Clr Croad said.

These grants were created to build on the success of the Tui to Town and Greening Marlborough programmes, which were replaced by the new, expanded scheme.

“It’s encouraging to see the expanded interest from the community to enhance and protect our natural environment in Marlborough. While we were unable to fund all applicants, it demonstrates the interest across Marlborough to create enduring outcomes for native biodiversity,” Clr Croad said.

The grants were awarded under two categories, Habitat Marlborough and Protecting Marlborough, with applications assessed by a subcommittee of councillors, the Environment Committee Rural Representative and a representative from the Marlborough Landscape Group. The Habitat Marlborough projects will restore native habitats, improving biodiversity and freshwater quality. The Protecting Marlborough category is to control animal and plant pests that threaten native wildlife and habitats.

The subcommittee carried out its initial assessment and awarded grants based on a project’s merits, including biodiversity benefit; a clear project plan and outcomes; level of co-funding and in-kind contributions; long-term viability and community support. Successful applicants will complete their work by 1 June 2022, with verification by the Council.

Grants were allocated to the following:

Habitat Marlborough (fully funded)

PROJECTGRANT AMOUNT
Pukapuka Stream Restoration$5,910.00
Naumai Natives$6,291.50
Northridge Native Restoration$6,000.00
Ganey Restoration$558.20
TOTAL$18,759.70

Habitat Marlborough (partially funded)

PROJECTGRANT AMOUNT
Ōpaoa Loop Restoration at Astrolabe Farm$5,000.00
Wairau Valley Wetland Restoration$1,600.00
Salt Works Native Restoration$5,000.00
Ōhinemahuta Revegetation Project$2,000.00
Ward School Playground Redevelopment$1,000.00
The Throne Stream Planting$3,000.00
Riparian planting 347 DLH$2,000.00
Rau ora; restoring ancestral natives$500.00
Riverbank planting$3,800.00
TOTAL$23,900.00

Protecting Marlborough (fully funded)

PROJECTGRANT AMOUNT
Te Hoiere Bat Recovery Project$9,067.58
Ungulate Control in the Sounds strategy$10,000.00
Maraetai Bay Pest Control$2,264.93
TOTAL$21,332.51

Protecting Marlborough (partially funded)

PROJECTGRANT AMOUNT
Avon Valley Wilding Pine Eradication$3,000.00
Marlborough East Coast Predator Control$2,000.00
Annual Bird Count and Trap Installation$2,000.00
Boons Valley Restoration$1,500.00
Havelock - Wattles Out Natives In (Stage 2)$3,000.00
Weed and Pest control - Tohu Wines (KONO)$5,000.00
Pest control Wairangi & Whakakitenga$2,000.00
Extension Double Cove pest control$3,500.00
Weed and Pest Control on Mabel Island$4,200.00
TOTAL$26,200.00

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Epic Fails Of Kris Faafoi


Ever since Winston Peters first breathed life into this government in 2018, its own branding has been all about social justice and how we all need to be “kind” to each other. Somehow, Kris Faafoi must have missed the memo. His performance in the immigration portfolio (in particular) has neither been kind nor just, especially to the migrants whose skills New Zealand will need to get us through Covid, and grow the economy into the future... More>>

Covid-19 & Government: Government Green Lights Rapid Antigen Testing


Some of the country’s largest businesses have put in an order for 300,000 approved rapid antigen tests for their workforce, after working at pace with the Government on a new scheme unveiled by Associate Minister of Health and Research, Science and Innovation Ayesha Verrall... More>>


ALSO:




 
 


Government: Opportunity To Shape NZ’s First Emissions Reduction Plan
The Government is inviting New Zealanders to inform the country’s first Emissions Reduction Plan with the release of a consultation document containing a range of policy ideas to decrease the country’s emissions, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Climate Change Minister James Shaw announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Books Show Resilient And Strong Economy
The end of year audited Crown accounts released today show the Government’s health led approach to the COVID-19 pandemic has protected New Zealand’s economy. “On almost every indicator the accounts show that the New Zealand economy has performed better than forecast... More>>


Healthcare: Health System Is Ready For Assisted-dying Law
The health system is ready for the implementation of the End of Life Choice Act when it takes effect next month, making assisted dying legal in New Zealand, Health Minister Andrew Little said today... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Mandatory Vaccination For Two Workforces

Large parts of two workforces critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19 will be required to be vaccinated, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “Our education and health and disability workforces have done an incredible job throughout this pandemic to keep themselves and people safe,” Chris Hipkins said.... More>>


Green Party: Deeply Concerned Space Launches May Be Breaching Nuclear-free Laws

The Green Party is deeply concerned that space launches by Rocket Lab may be breaching nuclear-free laws, given our long-standing position as a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty... More>>



Children's Commissioner: Call For Mandatory Vaccination Of Children’s WorkforceThe Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are calling for a plan for the mandatory vaccination of teachers and the entire children’s workforce in New Zealand... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 