Mangere Homicide - Man Charged With Murder
Monday, 18 October 2021, 3:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police investigating the death of a man on Saturday
evening, who died after arriving at Middlemore Hospital with
critical injuries, have today charged a man with
Murder.
Misiona Talafu Petelo, aged 19, from
Papatoetoe, died following a shooting incident which
occurred earlier on Saturday evening on Massey Road in
Mangere.
Police have been providing support to his
whanau at this difficult time.
Earlier today a
31-year-old man was arrested after handing himself into
Police.
He has been charged with Murder and will be
appearing in the Manukau District Court
tomorrow.
Police enquiries are ongoing however as the
matter is now before the courts, Police are not in a
position to comment further.
Attributed to
Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin Tiernan, Counties Manukau
CIB.
