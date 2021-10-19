Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Updated Flood Protection Policy Puts Climate Change At The Fore

Tuesday, 19 October 2021, 2:14 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

Working with nature by allowing rivers natural movement is among the key points from Greater Wellington’s updated climate change flood protection policy put before Greater Wellington’s Climate Committee today.

While the policy strongly advocates for this important work to be updated in line with the latest guidance and build on the work already being done, some of its resulting actions are in unchartered waters of innovation for the council notes Graeme Campbell, Greater Wellington Manager, Flood Protection.

“I’m buoyed by the innovative developments this will bring to flood protection projects, communities and the environment as well has how it can be used when considering landslide and coastal inundation risk”.

It will allow us to build stop banks that are adaptable to future change, take more consideration in where new buildings are located and critically, find a balance between dependable protection for homes and businesses while giving the rivers room to move naturally”.

Through the Flood Hazard Modelling Standard, a bespoke set of modelled scenarios relating to climate change, and ultimately into cities’ district plans the future benefit of the policy is shown explains Graeme Campbell.

New developments that fall into flood risk areas will be identified prior to construction and any changes in flood vulnerability to existing areas will be assessed with the changing climate in mind”

The new approach responds to the latest guidance from the Ministry for the Environment which reveal a projected increase in climate change driven rainfall of between 20 to 30% by 2120 in some catchments, the new basis for planning for increased rainfall.

Greater Wellington Councillor and Deputy Chair of the Climate Change Committee, Ros Connelly says “it’s a stark reminder of the ever-growing risk we face from climate change.

For Cr. Connelly, the recent example of the eroded banks of Te Awa Kairangi/Hutt River due to severe weather and rainfall earlier in July is a key driver for action.

“It bolsters the decision to include climate change planning and the work done will ultimately contribute to safeguarding our communities from these unpredictable, volatile events”.

With the reality of these flooding events, an exponential risk, it’s clear a policy and resulting projects are only a first, albeit positive step towards effectively managing these events.

“With climate change, ensuring our policies and resulting projects continue to adapt over time is key” says Cr. Connelly.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Greater Wellington Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Perils Of Declaring Premature Victory


Sure enough, Saturday’s Vaxathon was a barrel of fun and a throwback not merely to the Telethons of the past. It also revived memories of those distant days of early 2020, when we were all carefully wiping down our groceries, not touching our faces, washing our hands for 20 seconds and responding to level four lockdowns by putting teddy bears in the window for the benefit of the little kids walking by in their family bubbles. Those were the days, when the Team of Five Million felt like a real, organic thing... More>>

RNZ: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces Cabinet decision on Covid-19 alert levels


Northland will move to level 2 at 11.59pm on 19 October. Waikato will be held at level 3, to be reviewed on Friday. Auckland will remain in level 3 with current restrictions for another two weeks... More>>

ALSO:




 
 


Government: Red Tape Cut To Boost Housing Supply
First home buyers are set to benefit from changes to planning rules being advanced by the Government and the National Party that will enable more medium density housing and cut red tape that acts as a barrier to development... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Inflation highest in over a decade
The consumers price index rose 2.2 percent in the September 2021 quarter, the biggest quarterly movement since a 2.3 percent rise in the December 2010 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Excluding quarters impacted by increases to GST rates, the September quarter movement was the highest since the June 1987 quarter... More>>

ALSO:


Government: New Zealand Increases Climate Aid Contribution
The Government is making a four-fold increase in the support it provides to countries most vulnerable to the climate emergency, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Climate Change Minister James Shaw announced today... More>>



Pay Cheque To Pay Cheque: Half A Million New Zealanders Have No Savings
New findings from the Consumer NZ sentiment tracker found that 15% of New Zealanders had no savings, and a further 27% were anxious about their level of savings and would like to have more tucked away... More>>


Government: Mandatory Vaccination For Two Workforces

Large parts of two workforces critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19 will be required to be vaccinated, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “Our education and health and disability workforces have done an incredible job throughout this pandemic to keep themselves and people safe,” Chris Hipkins said.... More>>


Green Party: Deeply Concerned Space Launches May Be Breaching Nuclear-free Laws

The Green Party is deeply concerned that space launches by Rocket Lab may be breaching nuclear-free laws, given our long-standing position as a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 