Fresh Rock Slip North-east Of Murchison; Check Arthur’s Pass Is Open Before You Set Off

People driving towards Nelson, Westport or Greymouth/the West Coast over this long weekend need to be aware of a few places where there will be traffic management and one place where bad weather could close a key highway at short notice, says Tresca Forrester, Journey Manager for Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Highway to Nelson, SH6: a good place to eat your sandwiches

People heading towards or away from Nelson using SH6 north of Murchison, need to build in an extra half hour or so over the next few days.

A slip last night (Wednesday) is blocking a lane between the Owen River Bridge and the Kawatiri Bridge, making the road single lane.

Traffic management (either Stop/Go or traffic signals at each end, 30 km/ h speed restriction) will be in place over the long weekend and into next week until this slip can be properly cleared up.

People may be asked to stop on request from the traffic crew with 15-20 minute closures Friday morning for some scaling work (removing loose rocks before they fall).

Drivers need to anticipate the delay at each end, up to 30 minutes. It is a narrow section of highway as the photos below show.

