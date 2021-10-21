Fresh Rock Slip North-east Of Murchison; Check Arthur’s Pass Is Open Before You Set Off
Thursday, 21 October 2021, 3:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency
People driving towards Nelson, Westport or Greymouth/the
West Coast over this long weekend need to be aware of a few
places where there will be traffic management and one place
where bad weather could close a key highway at short notice,
says Tresca Forrester, Journey Manager for Waka Kotahi NZ
Transport Agency.
Highway to Nelson, SH6: a good
place to eat your sandwiches
People heading towards
or away from Nelson using SH6 north of Murchison, need to
build in an extra half hour or so over the next few
days.
A slip last night (Wednesday) is blocking a lane
between the Owen River Bridge and the Kawatiri Bridge,
making the road single lane.
Traffic management
(either Stop/Go or traffic signals at each end, 30 km/ h
speed restriction) will be in place over the long weekend
and into next week until this slip can be properly cleared
up.
People may be asked to stop on request from the
traffic crew with 15-20 minute closures Friday morning for
some scaling work (removing loose rocks before they
fall).
Drivers need to anticipate the delay at each
end, up to 30 minutes. It is a narrow section of highway as
the photos below show.
