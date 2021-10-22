Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

National Day Of Remembrance For Nz Wars – On Māori Television

Friday, 22 October 2021, 6:04 pm
Press Release: Maori Television

A national day of remembrance for New Zealand’s wars and conflicts will be commemorated with an all-day broadcast on Māori Television on Thursday 28 October 2021.

TE PŪTAKE O TE RIRI will educate and inform viewers about the devastating impact of a series of conflicts, invasions and confiscations that rocked the country from 1843.

This year’s broadcast includes a special one-hour documentary produced by the host region, Tainui Waka, featuring the stories of significant battle sites and their people.

Shane Taurima – Tahuhū Rangapū (Chief Executive) of Māori Television – says the wars and conflicts in New Zealand are important historical narratives which contribute to the shaping of our nation.

“Sharing different perspectives of the impact of these wars builds wider understanding and awareness, and will better enable all those affected to heal and move forward towards broader reconciliation.”

The schedule for TE PŪTAKE O TE RIRI on Thursday 28 October 2021 includes:

9.00 am THE NEW ZEALAND WARS

The War that Britain Lost: The first episode of James Belich’s award-winning history of Māori and Pākehā armed conflict. Despite the odds, the British did not win their first war with Māori; their victory came in history books, won by the pen where the sword had failed.

10.00 am THE NEW ZEALAND WARS

Kings and Empires: In 1840, the lands as far as the eye could see were part of an empire belonging to Māori, not British. Its ‘emperor’ was the greatest empire builder in Māori history, Ngāti Toa chief Te Rauparaha.

11.00 am TE PUUTAKE O TE RIRI KI TAINUI WAKA – HE RAA MAUMAHARA

A special one-hour documentary produced by this year’s host region, Tainui Waka, featuring the stories of significant battle sites and their people.

12.00 pm TE AO TAPATAHI

Māori Television's bilingual midday news bulletin.

12.30 pm THE NEW ZEALAND WARS

The Invasion of Waikato: On July 15 1863, a group of Māori missionary entertainers had an audience with Queen Victoria in England. Three days earlier, her soldiers had invaded the Waikato.

1.30 pm THE NEW ZEALAND WARS

Taranaki Prophets: On 6 April 1864, a patrol of Imperial and Colonial infantry set out from the fort at Kaitake, south of New Plymouth. Their mission: to burn crops and abandoned villages.

2.30 pm THE NEW ZEALAND WARS

The East Coast Wars: The final episode of James Belich’s award-winning series. The East Coast Wars raged over seven years from 1865 to 1872, bringing fire and sword to a vast chunk of the North Island.

3.30 pm AKE, AKE, AKE

A three-part documentary series that explores a significant event in New Zealand’s recent history and how the inspirational footsteps of protesters in the past still reverberate to this day – the story of SOUL and the land occupation at Ihumātao. (R)

6.30 pm TE AO MĀRAMA

Māori Television's flagship Māori language news bulletin.

7.00 pm TE PUUTAKE O TE RIRI KI TAINUI WAKA – HE RAA MAUMAHARA

A special one-hour documentary produced by this year’s host region, Tainui Waka, featuring the stories of significant battle sites and their people. (R)

8.00 pm WHĪTIKI

The stories of three Māori Pioneers who fought in World War 1 through the eyes of their descendants. (R)

9.00 pm THE DEAD LANDS

A Māori chieftain’s teenage son must avenge his father's murder in order to bring peace and honour to the souls of his loved ones. James Rolleston, Lawrence Makoare, Te Kohe Tuhaka. Māori language with English subtitles. (2014)(R)

10.55 pm TE AO MĀRAMA

Māori Television's flagship news bulletin. (R)

11.25 pm WHAKAMUTUNGA Closedown

An all-day broadcast to commemorate a national day of remembrance for the New Zealand Land Wars, TE PŪTAKE O TE RIRI screens on Māori Television on Thursday 28 October 2021.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Maori Television on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why New Zealand Needs To Change Its Defence Habits


In a flashback to the military displays of days gone by, one of our frigates recently joined a Carrier Strike show of force in the South China Sea, en route to a joint military exercise in Singapore with our traditional allies, called BersamaGold21. Reportedly, Anna Powles, from the Centre of Defence and Security Studies at Massey University felt this to be a case of us doing our bit to uphold international law, and the right of free transit through the region in question... More>>

Government: New COVID-19 Protection Framework Delivers Greater Freedoms For Vaccinated New Zealanders


Vaccinated New Zealanders will regain everyday freedoms when the country moves to a new simplified COVID-19 Protection Framework that doesn’t rely on nationwide lockdowns as the main measure to stop the virus spreading. In a suite of announcements that establish a pathway out of restrictions the Government is also providing up to $940 million per fortnight to support businesses through the challenging period... More>>

ALSO:





 
 


Government: Responds To Independent Review Into WorkSafe
The Government has clear expectations that WorkSafe must action the recommendations of the independent review into the regulator to improve its management of adventure activities following the tragedy at Whakaari White Island, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood says... More>>

Government: New Zealand Secures Historic Free Trade Deal With The United Kingdom
New Zealand and the United Kingdom have agreed in principle the details of a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which will further accelerate our COVID-19 economic recovery say Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>

ALSO:

Ombudsman: Launches Investigation Into MIQ Booking System
The Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier is launching a broad investigation into the Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) booking system after receiving hundreds of complaints... More>>

ALSO:


Pay Cheque To Pay Cheque: Half A Million New Zealanders Have No Savings
New findings from the Consumer NZ sentiment tracker found that 15% of New Zealanders had no savings, and a further 27% were anxious about their level of savings and would like to have more tucked away... More>>


Government: Mandatory Vaccination For Two Workforces

Large parts of two workforces critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19 will be required to be vaccinated, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “Our education and health and disability workforces have done an incredible job throughout this pandemic to keep themselves and people safe,” Chris Hipkins said.... More>>


Green Party: Deeply Concerned Space Launches May Be Breaching Nuclear-free Laws

The Green Party is deeply concerned that space launches by Rocket Lab may be breaching nuclear-free laws, given our long-standing position as a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 