Serious Crash - SH 1, Waihola - Southern

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on SH 1 just south of Waihola.

Police were notified of the two-car crash at about 9:15am.

Initial indications are that there are serious injuries.

The road is closed, and diversions are in place.

Northbound traffic is being diverted along Phosphate Road, and southbound traffic is being diverted through Taieri Mouth.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect significant delays.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

