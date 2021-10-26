Fatal Crash, Moerewa - Northland



A person has died following a single-vehicle crash in Moerewa.

The vehicle crashed on Pokapu Road, between Kaka Road and Davis Road, at

around 4:20pm.

The driver who was the vehicle’s sole occupant died at the scene.

The road is reported to be down to one lane and motorists are asked to avoid

the area if possible.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

