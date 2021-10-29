NZEI Te Rui Roa Welcomes Transformation Of Disability System
Friday, 29 October 2021, 6:22 pm
Press Release: NZEI
NZEI Te Riu Roa welcomes today’s announcement from the
Government to make Aotearoa more accessible for our disabled
community.
NZEI Te Riu Roa President, Liam Rutherford,
says that the visibility and recognition
that the establishment of standalone accessibility
legislation, a new ministry and governance board gives to
Aotearoa’s disabled community is the right
approach.
“Our members have agreed for some time
that our disabled tamariki in schools need better access to
quality education and support, and this new framework will
go some way to deliver on these needs.”
“But we
still need to wait for the associated changes for the
education sector, including improving accessibility and
learning support funding.”
“The Government needs
to make sure any decisions acknowledge that our disabled
tamariki cannot be dealt with in
silos.””
“Alongside the Highest Needs Review,
these changes must include funding for more resources to
help our disabled tamariki and those who support them
thrive.”
“We look forward to working with the new
Ministry of Disabled People on these
matters.”
