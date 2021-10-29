Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

NZEI Te Rui Roa Welcomes Transformation Of Disability System

Friday, 29 October 2021, 6:22 pm
Press Release: NZEI

NZEI Te Riu Roa welcomes today’s announcement from the Government to make Aotearoa more accessible for our disabled community.

NZEI Te Riu Roa President, Liam Rutherford, says that the visibility and recognition that the establishment of standalone accessibility legislation, a new ministry and governance board gives to Aotearoa’s disabled community is the right approach.

“Our members have agreed for some time that our disabled tamariki in schools need better access to quality education and support, and this new framework will go some way to deliver on these needs.”

“But we still need to wait for the associated changes for the education sector, including improving accessibility and learning support funding.”

“The Government needs to make sure any decisions acknowledge that our disabled tamariki cannot be dealt with in silos.””

“Alongside the Highest Needs Review, these changes must include funding for more resources to help our disabled tamariki and those who support them thrive.”

“We look forward to working with the new Ministry of Disabled People on these matters.”

