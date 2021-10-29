Thunderstorm Warning Lifted



Government: Auckland Light Rail Advice Released

The Government and Auckland Council have released the recommendations of the Auckland Light Rail team which Cabinet will consider later this year, says Transport Minister Michael Wood. "When I announced we were getting the project back on track earlier this year, I acknowledged Aucklanders had been shut out of the previous process...

Government: Considers Regulatory Safeguards For Three Waters Services

Public feedback is being sought on the regulatory safeguards required to ensure consumers and communities receive three waters services that meet their needs, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister, Dr David Clark announced today...



Three Waters: Government To Protect Vital Public Water Services For Future Generations

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta today confirmed the Government will create four publicly owned water entities to ensure every New Zealander has access to affordable, long-lasting drinking, waste and storm water infrastructure...

