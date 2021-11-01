Kāpiti Arts Trail To Open Its Doors This Weekend

The Kāpiti Arts Trail is an iconic event bringing the creative community closer together over the weekends of 6/7 and 13/14 November from 10am-4pm. The Kāpiti Coast District Council has run the Arts Trail since 2001, and it has become a major event in the national arts calendar, showcasing Kāpiti’s creative communities and vibrancy.

This year there are more than 100 artists involved directly with many more exhibiting in Galleries and Art Societies. Entry to everything is free, with stunning artwork for sale and made to order.

The Arts Trail has become a destination for people from within the district and a magnet that draws in art lovers, friends, and whānau from outside the area to enjoy all Kāpiti has to offer.

Rosie Salas, Arts, Museums & Heritage Advisor says the Arts Trail is an amazing opportunity to celebrate many of our wonderful artists in this community.

“We really encourage you to invite whānau and friends to the Kāpiti Coast to share the richness of our local arts scene in this beautiful coastal setting,” says Ms Salas.

You can pick up a Kāpiti Arts Guide, which can be used for the Arts Trail and throughout the year, from our district libraries and local cafés. Visit our website kapiticoast.govt.nz/ArtsTrail for the online version of the Guide, detailed information about the artists, and an interactive map.

This year, all venues will be operating under the Government’s COVID-19 alert level guidelines to help keep everyone safe and make sure you have an enjoyable Arts Trail experience. Remember to take and wear your face mask, maintain social distancing, and scan the QR codes provided at the places you visit.

