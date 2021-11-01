Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Kāpiti Arts Trail To Open Its Doors This Weekend

Monday, 1 November 2021, 12:27 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

The Kāpiti Arts Trail is an iconic event bringing the creative community closer together over the weekends of 6/7 and 13/14 November from 10am-4pm. The Kāpiti Coast District Council has run the Arts Trail since 2001, and it has become a major event in the national arts calendar, showcasing Kāpiti’s creative communities and vibrancy.

This year there are more than 100 artists involved directly with many more exhibiting in Galleries and Art Societies. Entry to everything is free, with stunning artwork for sale and made to order.

The Arts Trail has become a destination for people from within the district and a magnet that draws in art lovers, friends, and whānau from outside the area to enjoy all Kāpiti has to offer.

Rosie Salas, Arts, Museums & Heritage Advisor says the Arts Trail is an amazing opportunity to celebrate many of our wonderful artists in this community.

“We really encourage you to invite whānau and friends to the Kāpiti Coast to share the richness of our local arts scene in this beautiful coastal setting,” says Ms Salas.

You can pick up a Kāpiti Arts Guide, which can be used for the Arts Trail and throughout the year, from our district libraries and local cafés. Visit our website kapiticoast.govt.nz/ArtsTrail for the online version of the Guide, detailed information about the artists, and an interactive map.

This year, all venues will be operating under the Government’s COVID-19 alert level guidelines to help keep everyone safe and make sure you have an enjoyable Arts Trail experience. Remember to take and wear your face mask, maintain social distancing, and scan the QR codes provided at the places you visit.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Decoding The COP26 Climate Change Hype


Batten down the hatches. Hurricane Blah Blah Blah is about to unload some serious verbiage at the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow, yet the real damage to planetary aspirations will be caused by the tiny word: “net.” That’s because a commitment to “zero emissions” is not the same thing as a commitment to “net zero emissions.” By and large, the latter involves paying someone else to reduce their emissions on our behalf by (for example) creating or managing carbon sinks and the like, offshore... More>>

Ministry of Health: New COVID-19 Drug Saves Lives And Cuts Time In Hospital


New Zealand has secured access to an important new COVID-19 drug that can save lives and cut time in hospital, Health Minister Andrew Little said today. “Earlier this month, we were one of the first countries to buy molnupiravir, an anti-viral drug showing promising potential at stopping people with mild-to-medium symptoms of COVID-19 needing to go to hospital,” Andrew Little said... More>>





 
 


Government: Auckland Light Rail Advice Released
The Government and Auckland Council have released the recommendations of the Auckland Light Rail team which Cabinet will consider later this year, says Transport Minister Michael Wood. “When I announced we were getting the project back on track earlier this year, I acknowledged Aucklanders had been shut out of the previous process... More>>

Government: Considers Regulatory Safeguards For Three Waters Services
Public feedback is being sought on the regulatory safeguards required to ensure consumers and communities receive three waters services that meet their needs, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister, Dr David Clark announced today... More>>


Three Waters: Government To Protect Vital Public Water Services For Future Generations
Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta today confirmed the Government will create four publicly owned water entities to ensure every New Zealander has access to affordable, long-lasting drinking, waste and storm water infrastructure... More>>

ALSO:



Government: First Step In Managed Isolation Changes; Expanding QFT With Pacific

The Government is starting a phased easing of border restrictions that will see the time spent in an MIQ facility halved for fully vaccinated overseas arrivals from 14 November and home isolation introduced in the first quarter of 2022 at the latest, Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

ALSO:

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 