Council Welcomes The Community Back To Its Facilities

Tuesday, 2 November 2021, 2:44 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamilton City Council is preparing to welcome people back to some facilities as Hamilton and parts of the Waikato move to COVID-19 Alert Level 3, Step 2 at 11.59pm tonight (Tuesday 2 November).

Council’s customer services centre in Garden Place will reopen on Wednesday 3 November for people to come in to pay their rates or register their dog, however the public are encouraged to continue accessing services over phone or email wherever possible.

Hamilton Libraries, Waikato Museum, i-SITE and ArtsPost will reopen on Thursday 4 November with face coverings and two-metre physical distancing in place. The libraries will operate at reduced hours and the Central Library will remain closed for a lift refurbishment until later this month.

Hamilton Zoo will reopen on Friday 5 November.

Chief Executive Lance Vervoort said he was glad to invite Hamiltonians safely back into Council facilities.

“It’s great to see Hamiltonians rewarded for their mahi over the past few weeks, and given some additional freedoms at Alert Level 3, Step 2.

“We’re excited to welcome you back to our great facilities, but please remember to be kind. Just like all of us, our staff have done it tough over the past weeks, and are juggling childcare, restrictions, and the threat of COVID-19 to open our doors for you. Please give them a smile and follow public health guidelines and any instructions they give, which are designed to keep you and them safe.”

Restrictions on retail have also been lifted and outdoor gatherings of up to 25 people can go ahead in Council’s public spaces and parks, with the removal of the two-household restriction.

Contact tracing, physical distancing and the use of face coverings are required at all times.

Hamilton Pools, including Gallagher Aquatic Centre and Waterworld, remain closed at Step 2. Most other Council services and facilities remain unchanged, Vervoort said.

Council offices

  • The customer services centre in the Municipal Building will reopen on Wednesday 3 November from 7.45am to 5pm, five days a week. Customers can enter via the Civic Square entrance only and there’s a limit of five customers at a time in the building.
  • Alternatively, residents can continue to contact Council by phoning 07 838 6699 or emailinginfo@hcc.govt.nz.

Community facilities and visitor attractions

  • Waikato Museum, Hamilton i-SITE, ArtsPost will reopen on Thursday 4 November with reduced hours from 10am to 4pm, seven days a week.
  • Hamilton City Libraries branches will reopen on Thursday 4 November with reduced hours. Dinsdale, Hillcrest, Glenview and St Andrews Libraries will open Monday to Friday, 10am to 3pm and Saturday 10am to 1pm. Chartwell Library will open 10am to 3pm, seven days a week.
  • The Central Library remains closed for refurbishment but will continue to operate a click and collect service from 10am to 3pm (by appointment), Monday to Saturday.
  • Hamilton Zoo will reopen on Friday 5 November with normal hours from 9.30am to 4.30pm, seven days a week.
  • Some of the Hamilton Gardens’ themed gardens will reopen where physical distancing is possible. The playground, carparks and public toilets are open.
  • The privately-owned Hamilton Gardens café will open for contactless collection from 10am to 3pm for coffee, cold drinks, and ice creams.
  • Hamilton Pools, including Waterworld and Gallagher Aquatic Centre, will remain closed.
Click here for more information on all Council services and facilities.

