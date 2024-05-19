Mahé Drysdale To Stand For Mayor Of Tauranga

Businessman and former Olympian Mahé Drysdale has announced his bid to be the next Mayor of Tauranga at the Tauranga City Council elections to be held on 20 July 2024.

“My vision is that Tauranga is known as New Zealand’s best small city. I want to lead a new generation of strong and accountable leadership that can take our city forward.

“Tauranga has an exciting future. I was raised in Tauranga and I want the city to fulfil its potential.”

Tauranga has had challenges in the past years with governance, but Mahé says his focus is on the future and creating a modern, attractive city.

“We need collaborative and constructive leadership around the Council table. I will lead a team approach that brings voices and ideas from all parts of our community forward.

"My family has a strong tradition of community service and I'm keen to continue that legacy by contributing to the creation of a better city for the next generation.”

“The Council will need to manage the impact of population growth, major infrastructure builds and redevelopment of the centre city.”

“I bring experience in accounting and financial management to the table. I am determined to effectively manage the challenging financial situation that the TCC faces, due to rising interest rates and cost pressures.”

This election will be unusual in that the Council remains elected for four years. This council will have a long-term impact on the future of the city.

“Working to achieve success doesn’t happen overnight. I learnt from my rowing career that four years of small steps everyday can lead to ultimate success at the Olympics. I am committed to leading the Council team to achieve real success in the four-year term.”

Mahé is looking forward to getting out in the community and engaging with as many people as possible.

“The Mayor has an important role in representing the city, by closely listening to the views of the residents and the community.”

Biography: Mahé is married to Juliette, they have three children, aged 4, 7 and 9.

Mahé works as a Financial Advisor at Forsyth Barr Limited. He is a registered Financial Advisor and has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from University of Auckland in accounting and commercial law. He also completed a Graduate Diploma of Commerce in information technology. He worked in an accounting firm early in his career and is an ACA with Chartered Accountants Australia & New Zealand (CAANZ).

Mahé is also a strong advocate for elite athletes as co-Chair of the Athletes Co-operative, which has sought to improve terms and conditions of elite athletes with High Performance Sport New Zealand.

Mahé was inducted as a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (M.N.Z.M) in 2009. He is a two-time Olympic Champion 2012 and 2016 and Olympic Bronze medallist in 2008. He won the World Championship five times and has 3 World Championship silver medals

He had the honour of being Flag Bearer and Team Captain of the New Zealand Olympic Team at the 2008 Games. He was the Supreme Halberg Award Winner in 2006 and winner of the Sportsman of the Year at the Halberg Awards 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2016.

He is the grandson of Sir Robert (Bob) Owens who was Mayor of Tauranga from 1968 to 1977 and Mayor of Mount Maunganui Borough from 1971 to 1974.

