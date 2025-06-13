Skilled Trades On Fast Tracked To Residence

Hon Erica Stanford

Minister of Immigration

Hon Chris Penk

Minister for Small Business and Manufacturing

The Government is tackling talent shortages in manufacturing and boosting New Zealand’s economic recovery by fast-tracking residency for skilled tradespeople.

“We know how important skilled workers are to the resilience of the manufacturing sector. When we don’t have enough people to fill these roles, productivity slows, business growth stalls and the economy feels the pressure. These changes will help bring in the talent we need to keep things moving,” Immigration Minister Erica Stanford says.

From 18 August 2025, ten new trades occupations will be added to the Green List’s Work to Residence pathway. This requires a migrant to have worked in a relevant occupation in New Zealand for an Accredited Employer for two years before applying for residence.

The occupations being added are:

Metal Fabricator

Metal Machinist (First Class)

Fitter (General)

Fitter and Turner

Fitter-Welder

Pressure Welder

Welder

Panel Beater

Vehicle Painter

Paving Plant Operator

“Manufacturing is a powerhouse for the New Zealand economy, contributing about $21.8 billion annually. In recent years, however, the sector has faced pressure from a tougher economic climate,” Small Business and Manufacturing Minister Chris Penk says.

"Business confidence is improving as inflation and living costs ease, but I'm hearing from manufacturers that some roles crucial to day-to-day operations are still proving difficult to fill.

“We know these skill shortages must be addressed to support the sector’s recovery. Bringing in overseas talent will help lift productivity and ensure manufacturers across the country can seize opportunities to grow.

“As these businesses unlock their potential they’ll be better positioned to expand, create new jobs and take on more local apprentices – driving prosperity and opportunity in communities across New Zealand.

“We’re committed to building the skilled workforce New Zealand needs to thrive, and there are more changes ahead to strengthen our skilled residence settings,” Ms Stanford says.

