Bus-Wheelchair Crash In Taradale

Friday 13 June 2025

5.30pm update

There was a serious accident shortly after 2pm this afternoon between a GoBay bus operating Route 13, on Lee Road in Taradale, and the male occupant of a wheelchair.

Emergency services attended. The wheelchair occupant is understood to have potentially serious injuries.

Go Bus, the operator, deployed its manager on-site under its Crisis Action plan as soon as it became aware of the incident, alongside Emergency Services.

Regional Council manages the contract for bus services with Go Bus in Hawke's Bay.

Route 13 (Napier-Tamatea-Taradale route) buses were temporarily suspended as a result but have now resumed.

Cr Martin Williams, Chair of the Hawke's Bay Regional Transport Committee, said the accident was a deeply distressing event for everyone involved.

“Our thoughts, sympathy and prayers are with the individual who was injured, their whānau, and all those impacted by this incident. We understand the impact this has had on the community and especially on those who witnessed it,” he said.

“We are also providing support to the bus driver alongside Go Bus who is understandably shaken. This is a traumatic situation, and our priority is the wellbeing of all parties directly affected as investigations continue.

“We are working closely with the relevant agencies to understand what happened and to ensure every step is taken to prevent anything like this in the future. This is the very last thing we want to see happen in our public transport services.”

The Council will update with more information as it comes to hand.

