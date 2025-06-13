Ten Arrested And Charged After Search Warrants In Southland

Ten people have been arrested and are facing over 70 drug charges following a series of search warrants in Southland and Otago this week.

Police seized approximately $16,000, ammunition, drugs, and other drug paraphernalia.

The Southland and Otago Coastal Organised Crime teams executed the warrants as part of Operation Strata, targeting drug dealers with gang connections.

There were 15 warrants in total, in Invercargill, Dunedin, Gore, Mataura, and other rural properties.

The 10 people arrested face numerous serious charges, from supplying methamphetamine, MDMA, cocaine, LSD and cannabis, to possession of restricted weapons and ammunition.

Investigations are ongoing and we expect to make more arrests, and file further charges, in coming days.

Our message is clear - drug dealers are not welcome in our communities, and neither is the harm that comes with them.

Police will continue our focus on disrupting the supply of drugs to our communities, and holding to account those suppliers who make money through the harm and suffering of others.

Operation Strata involved over 30 staff from a number of Police groups across the Southern District and South Island, including the Te Waipounamu Gang Disruption Unit based in Christchurch.

If you have any information about the supply of illicit drugs, please contact us through 105, either online or via phone.

Information can also be reported to your local Police station, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 0800 555 111.

We encourage anyone affected by drug addiction to seek help through Alcohol and Drug helpline on 0800 787 797, or free text 8681.

- Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird

