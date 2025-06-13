Police Acknowledge Sentencing In Relation To The Death Of Yanfei Bao

Police acknowledge the sentence handed down to Tingjun Cao today in the Christchurch High Court.

Mr Cao was sentenced to life imprisonment with 17 and a half years non-parole for the murder of Yanfei Bao.

A dedicated investigation team, supported by our forensic specialist partners, has worked tirelessly since July 2023 to tell Yanfei’s story and seek a resolution for her and her loved ones. I speak on behalf of all the staff involved when I say this case will stay with us forever.

Once again, I would like to acknowledge Yanfei’s family, both here in New Zealand and in China, who have showed nothing but strength, grace and courage over the last two years.

We would also like to thank all the members of our community who have provided valuable information since day one of our investigation. Your support, your observations, and your willingness to assist the investigation and prosecution, directly contributed to this successful result.

Yanfei was like so many of us, a much loved and admired woman, who was working hard to provide a better life for herself and her family. She had a fundamental right to be safe in her place of work and return home at the end of the day. Violent men who harm women will not be tolerated in our community and New Zealand Police will hold offenders to account.

Violent men should feel under threat, not women and girls going about their lives.

While there is no outcome that can bring Yanfei back to her family, we hope that today’s sentencing can bring them some closure, as they continue to adjust to life without her.

This is just one part of the healing process and I hope her family can take some comfort knowing the person responsible has been held to account for his actions.

- Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves

