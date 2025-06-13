Community Chat Leads To Feeling Of Safety

Hastings Rural Community Constable Senior Constable Brad Clark with Tuki Tuki Trust Chair Craig Hay (Photo/Supplied)

A chat with a local while patrolling on the outskirts of Havelock North has helped a small community feel safer on the roads and in their homes.

Hastings Rural Community Constable Senior Constable Brad Clark was driving down Tuki Tuki Road when he was waved down by a local who wanted to discuss the concerns of local residents.

Over recent years the Tukituki neighbourhood has experienced an increase in dangerous driving and criminal activity.

Brad mentioned the value of CCTV cameras for communities and police and was invited to a community meeting to discuss it.

“I had recently worked with the beachside community of Ocean Beach who had similar concerns, and found cameras made a huge difference,” says Brad.

Around 80 people attended the meeting where the option to install cameras was discussed.

The Tuki Tuki Security Trust was subsequently established and now has more than 100 members who have paid a membership and operating fee, covering the cost of installing cameras and the first year’s running costs.

The system is monitored 24/7 with number plate recognition and the ability to alert police to vehicles of interest.

In its first month of installation, camera footage has already assisted police with two investigations.

Brad says the cameras are a great success story for the community and he was happy to be able to offer them advice and support in getting the initiative up and running.

Meanwhile, Tuki Tuki Trust Chairperson Craig Hay says the community is hoping the cameras will act as a deterrent to crime in the neighbourhood.

“We are looking forward to people feeling more secure on the road and in their homes. “

