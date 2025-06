Traffic Delays: Henderson - Waitematā

Motorists are advised to expect traffic delays around Newington Road in Henderson.

A young child was struck by a car around 3pm and sustained a broken leg and foot injuries.

A section of Newington Road between Great North Road and Keruru Road is closed.

Traffic management is at the scene and traffic is being diverted.

The injured child has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media