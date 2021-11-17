Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Speed Limit Reductions Shift Gears As Public Consultation Completed

Wednesday, 17 November 2021, 3:43 pm
Press Release: Auckland Transport

The public feedback period for the second speed limit reductions consultation in Tāmaki Makaurau has wrapped up – with 8,413 submissions received.

The proposed speed limit changes involve approximately 800 roads around the region, with a large catchment of these roads near schools and on rural roads.

Consultation took place over seven weeks (from 27 September till 14 November 2021), and included 15 online webinars due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The next steps for the proposed speed limit reductions includes public hearings for those who wished to present their submissions to AT in person.

In the first quarter of next year the AT board will meet to discuss the feedback received and decide on any implementation of speed limit changes.

AT’s Road Safety Engineering Manager, Michael Brown, says it was encouraging to reach a wide number of Aucklanders during a lockdown.

“It’s rewarding to be still be able to conduct a highly-visible and digital public consultation in a restricting environment. It’s great to see such a high number of submissions come through.

“It’s also worth reminding the public that safer and appropriate speeds results in fewer deaths and serious injuries on the network. There is minimal change to journey times, and the outcome is far less crashes and loss of loved ones.”

Following the Auckland Transport board’s final decision on the proposed speed reductions, any changes to speed limits are likely to be introduced from mid-2022.

