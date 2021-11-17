Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Some Public Areas At Shelly Bay Closed Over Health And Safety

Wednesday, 17 November 2021, 7:45 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Wellington City Council has announced the closure of an area of Council owned land at Shelly Bay from 6pm today (17 November) under the Council’s Public Places bylaw in order to manage the health and safety risks posed by the site. This includes unsafe levels of asbestos contamination in the buildings and soil on the Council’s land.

Council officers met with Mau Whenua representatives on 16 November which included an offer of an alternative location on public land at Shelly Bay, as a result of the closure.

The Council’s priority is to ensure people are protected from health and safety risks on public land at Shelly Bay. This includes being able to control and monitor access to certain public areas at Shelly Bay which may pose a risk to members of the public. We will also move to demolish the affected buildings as soon as possible

The latest asbestos report shows unsafe levels of asbestos in the soil surrounding Council’s buildings, which is likely to spread further as the buildings continue to deteriorate.

The Council closed these buildings in 2020. In recent months we have become aware that the buildings have been repeatedly accessed and interfered with. We have taken all practicable measures to ensure further access is prohibited including resecuring the buildings, putting up warning signs and reminding occupiers of the safety risks associated with the buildings. These efforts have been unsuccessful as there is evidence the buildings are still being accessed. The interference with the buildings has increased the risks associated with asbestos contamination and contributed to the Council’s decision to close the area.

The Council owned land in question is highlighted in the attached map. The Council’s closure of its land does not affect any of the privately owned land at Shelly Bay including the Chocolate Fish café and car park.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Government: Auckland Boundary To Change 15 December


On 15 December Aucklanders who have been vaccinated or tested will be able to reconnect with the rest of New Zealand in time for Christmas and summer, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. To minimise the risk of COVID-19 spreading from Auckland to other parts of the country travellers will have to be either fully vaccinated or have a negative test within 72 hours of departure... More>>

ALSO:





 
 


National: Government Wasn’t Ready For Home Isolation
The first appearance before the Health Committee in almost two months by Chris Hipkins and Dr Ashley Bloomfield has revealed just how poorly prepared the Government was for Delta, says National’s Covid Response spokesperson Chris Bishop... More>>

Government: Changes To Isolation To Reflect Vaccination Status
People who are fully vaccinated will now spend less time isolating if they get COVID-19 or are a close contact of a case. Contact tracing categories have changed to reflect the vaccination status of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the community, and others who may have been exposed to them... More>>

APEC: Leaders Issue Declaration
The leaders of the 21 APEC member economies concluded the 2021 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting on Friday by adopting a declaration under the theme of Join, Work, Grow. Together. The meeting was chaired by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern... More>>


Police: Images Of Human Remains Captured At Pike River Mine
Today Police have notified the families of the 29 Pike River Mine victims that imagery work from the additional boreholes has captured two sets of human remains, plus a possible third... More>>

Council of Trade Unions: Calls On Government To Set Minimum Wage At A Liveable Level

Essential workers deserve a pay rise for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, says the Council of Trade Unions as they launch a call on the Government to raise the Minimum Wage to $22.75 an hour – the Living Wage rate... More>>

APEC: Prime Minister Opens CEO Summit
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called for political and business leaders to work together to build a strong, equitable and sustainable recovery from the global COVID-19 pandemic... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 