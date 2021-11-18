Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Get Vaccinated For Your Whanau, Friends & Community

Thursday, 18 November 2021, 4:14 pm
Press Release: Ruapehu District Council

Mayor Don Cameron is urging people to get vaccinated for their whanau and community.

"Unfortunately, too many people are still blissfully unaware, or in denial, of just how deadly the Covid-19 virus is," he said.

"Ruapehu's vaccination rates are no-where near where they need to be to protect our most vulnerable notably our Maori community who are disproportionately disadvantaged due to a number of factors.

Health professionals fear that because of these factors Maori will unfairly bear the brunt of COVID-19 deaths.

The best and most effective thing we can do to protect each other is by getting vaccinated," he said.

"The evidence from overseas is clear that the impact of COVID-19 on unvaccinated populations is devastating.

With the Delta variant being so contagious the public health experts believe everyone is either going to get vaccinated or get COVID-19.

Everyone in in Aotearoa New Zealand aged 12 and over can get their free COVID-19 vaccination now.

This is simply done by either; calling 0800 28 29 26, booking on-line Book My Vaccine, or seeing your doctor, nurse or iwi health provider.

Likewise, if people have any cold or any flu-like symptoms they need to to isolate at home and arrange to get tested.

This is also a simple process by either; calling Healthline on 0800 358 5453, or seeing doctor, nurse or iwi health provider.

With COVID-19 on our doorstep the time for delaying getting vaccinated for any reason is well and truly up.

I implore the unvaccinated to start seeing COVID-19 as the very real threat that it is, and do whatever is necessary to get vaccinated immediately."

