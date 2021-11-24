Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wing 348 To Graduate At The Royal New Zealand Police College Tomorrow

Wednesday, 24 November 2021, 12:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police


Fifty-nine new constables of Wing 348 were attested yesterday, at the Police 
College in Porirua, and will graduate tomorrow Thursday 25 November.

Commissioner Andrew Coster, Police Minister Poto Williams and Wing Patron Dr 
Mustafa Farouk QSM will attend the graduation ceremony. 

Dr Farouk is a member of the Police Muslim Communities Reference Group. This 
group guides Police in the implementation of the Royal Commission of Inquiry 
into the 15 March Terrorist Attacks.

In the aftermath of those attacks in Christchurch, Dr Farouk deployed 
immediately alongside Police. He played a pivotal role liaising with police, 
helping to plan the response to provide reassurance to affected families and 
the wider Muslim community. He has also been a voice for the Muslim community 
on firearms law reform and an advocate to address hate and discrimination.

When he spoke to the wing on their first day of training, Dr Farouk 
emphasised the importance of relationships between police and their 
communities.

“No matter what you do, relationships are important because that is what 
will make your work easier. My advice to you is get to know the people 
you’ll be dealing with.”

Due to COVID restrictions, limited numbers of family and friends have been 
invited to the graduation from alert level 2 areas of the country. The 
ceremony will also be livestreamed to those unable to attend. 

Awards

Minister’s Award recognising top student – Constable Lewis Ferguson, 
Counties Manukau District

Patron’s Award for Second in Wing, recognising second top student – 
Constable Friederike Faber, Counties Manukau District

Commissioner’s Award for Leadership – Constable Matthew White, Northland 
District

Physical Training and Defensive Tactics Award – Constable Tama Tukaki, 
Canterbury District

Driver Training and Road Policing Practice Award – Constable Lisa Garrity, 
Eastern District

Firearms Award – Constable Wayne Sandbrook, Central District

Deployment

The wing is being dispersed to districts as follows, starting their frontline 
duty on 6 December: 

Northland – 2, Tamaki Makaurau – 21, Waikato – 4, Bay of Plenty – 2, 
Eastern – 6, Central – 5, Wellington – 8, Tasman – 3, Canterbury – 
3, Southern – 5

Wing demographics

Female 42.4%, gender diverse 3.4%, and male 54.2%; NZ European 69.5%; Māori 
11.9%; Pacific 8.5%; Asian 6.8%; Other 3.4%

