Wing 348 To Graduate At The Royal New Zealand Police College Tomorrow



Fifty-nine new constables of Wing 348 were attested yesterday, at the Police

College in Porirua, and will graduate tomorrow Thursday 25 November.

Commissioner Andrew Coster, Police Minister Poto Williams and Wing Patron Dr

Mustafa Farouk QSM will attend the graduation ceremony.

Dr Farouk is a member of the Police Muslim Communities Reference Group. This

group guides Police in the implementation of the Royal Commission of Inquiry

into the 15 March Terrorist Attacks.

In the aftermath of those attacks in Christchurch, Dr Farouk deployed

immediately alongside Police. He played a pivotal role liaising with police,

helping to plan the response to provide reassurance to affected families and

the wider Muslim community. He has also been a voice for the Muslim community

on firearms law reform and an advocate to address hate and discrimination.

When he spoke to the wing on their first day of training, Dr Farouk

emphasised the importance of relationships between police and their

communities.

“No matter what you do, relationships are important because that is what

will make your work easier. My advice to you is get to know the people

you’ll be dealing with.”

Due to COVID restrictions, limited numbers of family and friends have been

invited to the graduation from alert level 2 areas of the country. The

ceremony will also be livestreamed to those unable to attend.

Awards

Minister’s Award recognising top student – Constable Lewis Ferguson,

Counties Manukau District

Patron’s Award for Second in Wing, recognising second top student –

Constable Friederike Faber, Counties Manukau District

Commissioner’s Award for Leadership – Constable Matthew White, Northland

District

Physical Training and Defensive Tactics Award – Constable Tama Tukaki,

Canterbury District

Driver Training and Road Policing Practice Award – Constable Lisa Garrity,

Eastern District

Firearms Award – Constable Wayne Sandbrook, Central District

Deployment

The wing is being dispersed to districts as follows, starting their frontline

duty on 6 December:

Northland – 2, Tamaki Makaurau – 21, Waikato – 4, Bay of Plenty – 2,

Eastern – 6, Central – 5, Wellington – 8, Tasman – 3, Canterbury –

3, Southern – 5

Wing demographics

Female 42.4%, gender diverse 3.4%, and male 54.2%; NZ European 69.5%; Māori

11.9%; Pacific 8.5%; Asian 6.8%; Other 3.4%

