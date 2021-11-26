Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Compliance Update – 26 November

Friday, 26 November 2021, 1:18 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police


Tāmaki Makaurau, Northland and part of Waikato compliance update:

Since Alert Level 3 came into place, 67 people have been charged with 78 
offences in Tāmaki Makaurau, Northland, and parts of the Waikato, as at 5pm 
yesterday (Thursday 25 November 2021).

Of these, 57 were for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), 12 were for 
Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, five Health Act 
breaches, two were for Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs Enforcement 
Officer, and two were for Failing to Stop (COVID-19 related).

In the same time period, 58 people were formally warned.

Police have received 8,276 105-online breach notifications relating to 
businesses, mass gatherings or people in Tāmaki Makaurau, Northland, and 
parts of the Waikato.

Alert Level 2 compliance update:

Sixty-eight people have been charged with 73 offences in Alert Level 2, as at 
5pm yesterday (Thursday 25 November 2021).

Of these, 65 are for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), four for 
Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, three for Failing 
to Stop (COVID-19 related), and one is for 
Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs Enforcement Officer.

In the same time period, 28 people have been warned – 16 for Failure to 
Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction and 12 for Failing to Comply 
with Order (COVID-19).

One person has received a youth referral for Failing to Comply with Order 
(COVID-19).

To date, Police have received 3,531 105-online breach notifications relating 
to businesses, mass gatherings or people in Alert Level 2.

Checkpoint figures:

As of 11.59pm yesterday, 1,643,528 vehicles have now been stopped at the 
checkpoints on Auckland’s northern and southern boundaries, with 15,674 
vehicles having been turned around.

30,210 vehicles were processed at the checkpoints yesterday with 161 of those 
vehicles being turned around.

A total of 56 out of 6312 vehicles were turned away at the northern 
checkpoints yesterday, while 105 vehicles out of 23,898 were turned around at 
the southern checkpoints.

As at 11.59pm last night, 110,740 heavy vehicles have been stopped and 2085 
of them have been turned around attempting to leave Tāmaki Makaurau, with 14 
of those turned around yesterday.

It’s important to remember that travel across an alert level boundary 
remains restricted and you will be turned away if you don’t have the 
required evidence for permitted travel, as outlined on the COVID-19 website.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Less Than Stellar Choices


Amid all the jostling in the National caucus ranks, spare a thought for Andrew Bayly. Who? Well might you ask. Plucked from obscurity by Judith Collin, elevated from number 18 to number 3 in the caucus rankings and given the Finance portfolio - a role in which he has been invisible ever since – Bayly seems destined for a future as a trivia quiz question. That’s because as the National leadership contest comes down to a choice between Simon Bridges and Christopher Luxon, the only decisions to be made on Tuesday are over who gets to be leader, and who gets the Finance job... More>>




 
 


Government: Workplace Vaccination Requirements Extended To Cover Police And NZ Defence Force
Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today that workplace vaccination requirements will be extended to include the New Zealand Police and Defence Force in preparation for the transition to the new COVID-19 Protection Framework on 3 December 2021... More>>


RNZ: Judith Collins removed as National Party leader
Dr Shane Reti is interim leader of the National Party after Judith Collins lost a no-confidence vote. Simon Bridges was demoted and stripped of all portfolios over allegations of an inappropriate comment made five years ago at a party function. Judith Collins was voted out as National's leader today after the party was locked in a caucus for more than three hours... More>>


Government: Supporting New Zealanders To Recover From COVID-19 In The Community
The Government is increasing the support for New Zealanders who test positive for COVID-19 through the rollout of the COVID Care in the Community model and a $300 million funding boost to Pharmac to purchase new medicines to treat the virus, Health Minister Andrew Little announced today... More>>

ALSO:


National: Launches First Step To World-class Tech Sector

Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says technology will create exciting careers and higher paying jobs and has the potential to transform the New Zealand economy... More>>

Council For Civil Liberties: Disgraceful Government Secrecy On Vaccination Certificates As Legislation Rushed Through
On the eve of legislation to enable vaccination passes being rushed through Parliament under urgency, the Minister has said it will not publish the relevant policy papers until ‘late January 2022... More>>


Government: Providing Business The Tools To Vaccinate Workforces
The Government is building on measures to protect businesses and workers from COVID-19 as the country gets ready to transition to the new COVID-19 Protection Framework on December 3, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 