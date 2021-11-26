Compliance Update – 26 November



Tāmaki Makaurau, Northland and part of Waikato compliance update:

Since Alert Level 3 came into place, 67 people have been charged with 78

offences in Tāmaki Makaurau, Northland, and parts of the Waikato, as at 5pm

yesterday (Thursday 25 November 2021).

Of these, 57 were for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), 12 were for

Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, five Health Act

breaches, two were for Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs Enforcement

Officer, and two were for Failing to Stop (COVID-19 related).

In the same time period, 58 people were formally warned.

Police have received 8,276 105-online breach notifications relating to

businesses, mass gatherings or people in Tāmaki Makaurau, Northland, and

parts of the Waikato.

Alert Level 2 compliance update:

Sixty-eight people have been charged with 73 offences in Alert Level 2, as at

5pm yesterday (Thursday 25 November 2021).

Of these, 65 are for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), four for

Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, three for Failing

to Stop (COVID-19 related), and one is for

Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs Enforcement Officer.

In the same time period, 28 people have been warned – 16 for Failure to

Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction and 12 for Failing to Comply

with Order (COVID-19).

One person has received a youth referral for Failing to Comply with Order

(COVID-19).

To date, Police have received 3,531 105-online breach notifications relating

to businesses, mass gatherings or people in Alert Level 2.

Checkpoint figures:

As of 11.59pm yesterday, 1,643,528 vehicles have now been stopped at the

checkpoints on Auckland’s northern and southern boundaries, with 15,674

vehicles having been turned around.

30,210 vehicles were processed at the checkpoints yesterday with 161 of those

vehicles being turned around.

A total of 56 out of 6312 vehicles were turned away at the northern

checkpoints yesterday, while 105 vehicles out of 23,898 were turned around at

the southern checkpoints.

As at 11.59pm last night, 110,740 heavy vehicles have been stopped and 2085

of them have been turned around attempting to leave Tāmaki Makaurau, with 14

of those turned around yesterday.

It’s important to remember that travel across an alert level boundary

remains restricted and you will be turned away if you don’t have the

required evidence for permitted travel, as outlined on the COVID-19 website.

© Scoop Media

