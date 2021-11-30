Police Acknowledge Sentencing In Historic Sexual Offending Case
Tuesday, 30 November 2021, 2:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police acknowledge the sentencing of Kenneth Linwood, who
was convicted of numerous serious historic child sexual
offences this year.
Linwood (61) was sentenced
yesterday in the Christchurch District Court to 8 years and
eleven-months imprisonment.
The offending for which
Linwood was sentenced for were against three victims between
1981 and 1993 in Southland.
Police would like to
acknowledge the huge impact this offending has had on the
three victims.
“Based on enquiries carried out as
part of the prosecution we believe there could be more
victims from across the South Island”.
“Reports of
historic offending are taken extremely seriously and will be
dealt with sensitively by Police” he says.
Anyone
who has concerns or believe they have been offended against,
and have not yet come forward, are encouraged to get in
touch with Police.
You can contact Police by calling
105, alternatively information can be provided anonymously
via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
Attributed to Detective Graeme King,
Invercargill
CIB
