Police Acknowledge Sentencing In Historic Sexual Offending Case

Police acknowledge the sentencing of Kenneth Linwood, who was convicted of numerous serious historic child sexual offences this year.

Linwood (61) was sentenced yesterday in the Christchurch District Court to 8 years and eleven-months imprisonment.

The offending for which Linwood was sentenced for were against three victims between 1981 and 1993 in Southland.

Police would like to acknowledge the huge impact this offending has had on the three victims.

“Based on enquiries carried out as part of the prosecution we believe there could be more victims from across the South Island”.

“Reports of historic offending are taken extremely seriously and will be dealt with sensitively by Police” he says.

Anyone who has concerns or believe they have been offended against, and have not yet come forward, are encouraged to get in touch with Police.

You can contact Police by calling 105, alternatively information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Attributed to Detective Graeme King, Invercargill CIB

© Scoop Media

